 UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors - Albuquerque Journal

UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors

By Stephanie Liechtenstein And Joseph Krauss / Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear agency said Saturday that Iran pledged to restore cameras and other monitoring equipment at its nuclear sites and to allow more inspections at a facility where particles of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade were recently detected.

But a joint statement issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran’s nuclear body only gave vague assurances that Tehran would address longstanding complaints about the access it gives the watchdog’s inspectors to its disputed nuclear program.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials in Tehran earlier Saturday.

“Over the past few months, there was a reduction in some of the monitoring activities” related to cameras and other equipment “which were not operating,” Grossi told reporters upon his return to Vienna. “We have agreed that those will be operating again.”

He did not provide details about which equipment would be restored or how soon it would happen, but appeared to be referring to Iran’s removal of surveillance cameras from its nuclear sites in June 2022, during an earlier standoff with the IAEA.

“These are not words. This is very concrete,” Grossi said of the assurances he received in Tehran.

His first visit to Iran in a year came days after the IAEA reported that uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% — just short of weapons-grade — were found in Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site.

The confidential quarterly report by the nuclear watchdog, which was distributed to member nations Tuesday, came as tensions were already high amid months of anti-government protests in Iran and Western anger at its export of attack drones to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

The IAEA report said inspectors in January found that two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at Fordo were configured in a way “substantially different” to what Iran had previously declared. That raised concerns that Iran was speeding up its enrichment.

Grossi said the Iranians had agreed to boost inspections at the facility by 50%. He also confirmed the agency’s findings that there has not been any “production or accumulation” of uranium at the higher enrichment level, “which is a very high level.”

Iran has sought to portray any highly enriched uranium particles as a minor byproduct of enriching uranium to 60% purity, which it has been doing openly for some time.

The chief of Iran’s nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, acknowledged the findings of the IAEA report at a news conference with Grossi in Tehran but said their “ambiguity” had been resolved.

Nonproliferation experts say Tehran has no civilian use for uranium enriched to even 60%. A stockpile of material enriched to 90%, the level needed for weapons, could quickly be used to produce an atomic bomb, if Iran chooses.

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers limited Tehran’s uranium stockpile and capped enrichment at 3.67% — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. It also barred nuclear enrichment at Fordo, which was built deep inside a mountain in order to withstand aerial attacks.

The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018, reimposing crushing sanctions on Iran, which then began openly breaching the deal’s restrictions. Efforts by the Biden administration, European countries and Iran to negotiate a return to the deal reached an impasse last summer.

The joint statement issued Saturday said Iran “expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues.”

That was a reference to a separate set of issues from the highly enriched particles.

Over the past four years, the IAEA has accused Iran of stonewalling its investigation into traces of processed uranium found at three undeclared sites in the country. The agency’s 35-member board of governors censured Iran twice last year for failing to fully cooperate.

The board could do so again when it meets on Monday, depending in part on how Western officials perceive the results of Grossi’s visit.

Western officials have suggested the so-called safeguards probe of the three sites could confirm longstanding suspicions that Iran had a nuclear weapons program up until 2003. Iran has long denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and continues to insist that its nuclear program is entirely for peaceful purposes.

The dispute over the safeguards probe was the main obstacle in negotiations last year to restore the nuclear agreement.

“The process has been long. I have not hidden that for us, it has been too long,” Grossi said, referring to the safeguards issue. But he said there was a “marked improvement” in his dialogue with Iranian officials.

“I was heard,” he said. “I hope we will be seeing results soon. We will see.”

___

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Home » News » World » UN nuclear head says Iran pledges more access for inspectors

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two Forest Service retirees barely saved their own home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Max and Rachel Garcia are trying ... Max and Rachel Garcia are trying to rebuild after the massive Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire scorched most of the 600 acres they ranch. They ...
2
Paid family leave bill wins Senate approval after lengthy ...
ABQnews Seeker
The proposal has emerged as one ... The proposal has emerged as one of the most contentious issues facing lawmakers during this year's 60-day legislative session
3
New Mexico lawmakers don't draw a salary. Legislation moving ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is the only state ... New Mexico is the only state with an unsalaried legislature, though lawmakers draw per diem, mileage
4
Emptying the Notebook: Can the Lobos get a defensive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, news and ... Some extra notes, quotes, news and notes from the Lobos Friday night basketball game in Fort Collins, Colorado.
5
Where does medical cannabis go from here? Critics, supporters ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trying to figure out where the ... Trying to figure out where the medical cannabis program stands now is up for debate — one side saying the program is expected to ...
6
University of New Mexico Hospital launching health care listening ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hospital CEO Kate Becker says 'we ... Hospital CEO Kate Becker says 'we really want to hear from our community about what their health needs are' in order to prioritize resources.
7
Harwood exhibit looks at the overlooked history of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Harwood Museum of Art's exhibition ... The Harwood Museum of Art's exhibition 'Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy' explores this history through archival photographs and contemporary art.
8
Trial set for New Mexico candidate Solomon Pena in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities accuse Pena of paying for ... Authorities accuse Pena of paying for a father and son and two other unidentified men to shoot at the homes of county commissioners and ...
9
Come out and see one of New Mexico's famous ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Museum of Natural ... The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has unveiled one of the most famous dinosaurs discovered in the Land of Enchantment from ...
10
Changes to city of Albuquerque's Sun Van service raise ...
ABQnews Seeker
New process allows anybody to ‘self-certify’ ... New process allows anybody to ‘self-certify’ they are disabled