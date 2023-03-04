 Bernalillo County deputy involved in rollover crash in Northeast Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County deputy involved in rollover crash in Northeast Albuquerque

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Bernalillo County deputy was involved in a rollover crash Saturday morning at San Mateo and Montgomery NE in Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A Bernalillo County deputy was reportedly not injured after their vehicle rolled in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the crash happened sometime before noon at Montgomery and San Mateo.

The agency said the deputy is “not reported to be injured” but another person was taken to the hospital with “unknown injuries.”

BCSO did not say what led to the crash or give any other details. The agency said northbound San Mateo at Montgomery is closed as authorities investigate.

“Please avoid the area,” BCSO wrote on Twitter.

