A family lost their home and pets to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire. They’re still living in a hotel today.

SANTA FE – Diana Sanchez brought her now 100-year-old mother Tommie Carter from San Antonio, Texas, to her home outside of Mora nearly a decade ago and in that time, they’ve had a lot of debates about which is better: New Mexican or Texan cuisine.

“She doesn’t understand red or green chile. Doesn’t want either,” Diana said.

But now, it’s rare that they get either, at least not home-cooked.

Last year, Diana, Tommie and Diana’s son Benito lost their home in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. Since then, they’ve stayed at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque, as they wait for funds to come through that would help them find more permanent housing, then rebuild.

Benito, who works for the New Mexico Department of Workforce as a career consultant, said he pays for the family’s food, which isn’t cheap without a kitchen.

“We don’t have a stove,” Benito said. “And they won’t let us get a hot plate because it’s a fire hazard in a hotel.”

So instead of the traditional New Mexican fare Diana would normally cook, the three mostly eat fast food, bologna sandwiches and snacks they can keep in the hotel.

They said the hotel is comfortable and the staff has become like extended family, but it’s not home.

Tommie draws their home as she remembers it: from the dogs who died in the fire to family and friends in Western wear to Tiffany lamps that her daughter had collected.

Diana said the house they lost was filled with things tied to memories, and very few items made it out with them.

“My whole life was there,” Diana said. “We came with the clothes on our backs. My mother came in her pajamas.”

The loss of the house and family pets came on the heels of another big loss: Diana’s husband passed away just five months before the fire. Diana and Tommie keep the photos they have left along a ledge above their beds in the hotel room, and a photo of him sits at the center.

“One day, you wake up and your husband’s no longer there by your side. Then, having the fires burn our whole lives. Together, it makes you feel like your life didn’t exist,” Diana said.

FEMA help

Benito said the Federal Emergency Management Agency offered the family a trailer to live in temporarily on their property, but his grandmother’s health needs made that an unrealistic solution.

FEMA spokesperson Angela Byrd said the agency has provided trailers to victims of the fire, and are currently housing 15 families in them. She added that two families are still waiting for trailers, and one is moving out.

Benito paid for the hotel for the first few weeks, but racked up debt doing so.

That’s when the governor’s office stepped in and paid for the hotel.

Maddy Hayden, a spokesperson for the governor, said via email the governor’s office has worked with state agencies, local governments and nonprofits to offer support to fire victims.

It has found and paid for shelter, provided case management and given sandbags and even freezers to families who need them to store game or prepare for floods, she said.

Hayden did not provide a specific number of people the office had helped, but she did say funds for these efforts come from a myriad of places, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, FEMA, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Economic Development Administration. She added the governor’s office plans to seek reimbursement from FEMA.

Looking for an apartment

Now, Benito is looking for an apartment for his family. FEMA offered them financial support for an apartment in Albuquerque through November.

Benito said he’s been looking for one. But the apartment market is tight and even with the help, he remains in a difficult spot financially. All the expenses the family incurred after losing their home took a big hit on his credit.

“It’s hard to get approved, even with a huge down payment, but we’re trying,” he said.

He added the apartment also needs to be comfortable for his grandmother – likely a first floor apartment with a handicap-accessible bathroom.

Eventually Diana plans to rebuild and move back to her land north of Mora, where she feels she will be able to finally mourn her husband and everything she’s lost since the fire.

“It’s not a situation that we caused,” Benito said. “It was man-made by the government, which means they’re 100% responsible, and they’re 100% responsible to pay us back.”

