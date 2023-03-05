 By the numbers: A look back at the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire - Albuquerque Journal

By the numbers: A look back at the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

By Megan Myscofski / Journal Staff Writer

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which started as two separate U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns that got out of control, devastated northern New Mexico last year.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the fire and subsequent efforts to help the people most affected by it.

341,735

The number of acres burned in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

900+

The number of structures destroyed

1,300

The number of victims to receive aid under natural disaster regulation

$7M

The amount FEMA administered to those affected by the fire

$4B

The amount of relief funds approved after federal government admitted to causing the fire; these funds have not yet been administered

$100M

The amount of money in bill signed by the governor for communities to use to repair public works such as damaged roads

15

Number of families living in trailers provided by FEMA

Home » ABQnews Seeker » By the numbers: A look back at the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two Forest Service retirees barely saved their own home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Max and Rachel Garcia are trying ... Max and Rachel Garcia are trying to rebuild after the massive Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire scorched most of the 600 acres they ranch. They ...
2
Paid family leave bill wins Senate approval after lengthy ...
ABQnews Seeker
The proposal has emerged as one ... The proposal has emerged as one of the most contentious issues facing lawmakers during this year's 60-day legislative session
3
New Mexico lawmakers don't draw a salary. Legislation moving ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is the only state ... New Mexico is the only state with an unsalaried legislature, though lawmakers draw per diem, mileage
4
Emptying the Notebook: Can the Lobos get a defensive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, news and ... Some extra notes, quotes, news and notes from the Lobos Friday night basketball game in Fort Collins, Colorado.
5
Where does medical cannabis go from here? Critics, supporters ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trying to figure out where the ... Trying to figure out where the medical cannabis program stands now is up for debate — one side saying the program is expected to ...
6
University of New Mexico Hospital launching health care listening ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hospital CEO Kate Becker says 'we ... Hospital CEO Kate Becker says 'we really want to hear from our community about what their health needs are' in order to prioritize resources.
7
Harwood exhibit looks at the overlooked history of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Harwood Museum of Art's exhibition ... The Harwood Museum of Art's exhibition 'Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy' explores this history through archival photographs and contemporary art.
8
Trial set for New Mexico candidate Solomon Pena in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities accuse Pena of paying for ... Authorities accuse Pena of paying for a father and son and two other unidentified men to shoot at the homes of county commissioners and ...
9
Come out and see one of New Mexico's famous ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Museum of Natural ... The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has unveiled one of the most famous dinosaurs discovered in the Land of Enchantment from ...
10
Changes to city of Albuquerque's Sun Van service raise ...
ABQnews Seeker
New process allows anybody to ‘self-certify’ ... New process allows anybody to ‘self-certify’ they are disabled