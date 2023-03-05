By the numbers: A look back at the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which started as two separate U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns that got out of control, devastated northern New Mexico last year.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the fire and subsequent efforts to help the people most affected by it.

341,735

The number of acres burned in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

900+

The number of structures destroyed

1,300

The number of victims to receive aid under natural disaster regulation

$7M

The amount FEMA administered to those affected by the fire

$4B

The amount of relief funds approved after federal government admitted to causing the fire; these funds have not yet been administered

$100M

The amount of money in bill signed by the governor for communities to use to repair public works such as damaged roads

15

Number of families living in trailers provided by FEMA