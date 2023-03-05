UPDATED brackets: Cleveland, Sandia, Hope, prevail as first-round boys prep basketball action tips off

Ruidoso’s Ben Ferguson, bottom, dives for a loose ball trying to beat out Bosque’s School’s Alex Starr for possession during action Saturday afternoon at Bosque School. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Ruidoso’s Tao Barnes, right, puts up a left-handed jump shot while being guarded by Aidan Lester. Leo Dettweiler (20) looks on for Bosque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Bosque’s Kyle Morris, center, attacks pressure from Ruidoso’s Tao Barnes, left, and Mikey Rose. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Ruidoso’s Mikey Rose, left, tries to get ball possession during a pass intended for him as Bosque’s James Bice tries to knock it away. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal> Cleveland junior Daniel Steverson (5) shoots the ball as Eldorado junior Joshua Jackson (15) closes in attempting to block the shot during boy’s varsity basketball game against Eldorado High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Cleveland Storm won the game against the Golden Eagles by a score of 60-50. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Eldorado senior Caileb Parham (24) shoots the ball as Cleveland junior Daniel Steverson (5) attempts to block the shot during boy’s varsity basketball game against Eldorado High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Cleveland Storm won the game against the Golden Eagles by a score of 60-50. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Eldorado senior Andres Maldanado (5) is challenged by Cleveland junior Daniel Steverson (5) during boy’s varsity basketball game against Eldorado High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Cleveland Storm won the game against the Golden Eagles by a score of 60-50. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Cleveland junior Daniel Steverson (5) shoots the ball as Eldorado junior Joshua Jackson (15) closes in attempting to block the shot during boy’s varsity basketball game against Eldorado High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Cleveland Storm won the game against the Golden Eagles by a score of 60-50. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

CLASS 5A

RIO RANCHO — At the state basketball tournament, it’s always nice to have options.

Consider senior Josia Ortiz of the Cleveland Storm, a 6-foot-4 forward who starts but is not a primary scorer.

On Saturday, his profile changed.

Ortiz scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter, and his perimeter work was instrumental in No. 7 Cleveland’s 60-50 victory over No. 10 Eldorado in the first round of the Class 5A boys postseason.

Ortiz averages six points ordinarily.

“You can rely on those seniors who have confidence in themselves to make tough shots,” said Storm junior guard Daniel Steverson, who led Cleveland with 20 points. “It helps a lot being able to keep that lead and keep that energy going.”

Cleveland coach Sean Jimenez said a drill his team ran earlier in the week — Knicks Drill, named for the NBA team — was an indicator that Ortiz was perhaps poised for his big moment.

It is essentially a 3-on-3 drill, Ortiz said, and with his side down 17, he drained five 3-pointers and a 2-pointer to bring his team back.

“So we said, ‘You know what, we thought he might have a big game,’ ” Jimenez said.

The game was very much up in the air at halftime. Steverson had Cleveland’s final 11 points of the first half, and the Storm led 28-22 at the break.

Ortiz came out in the third quarter with a short shot off the glass, quickly followed by a 3 from the top of the key. He added another long jumper, and a second 3, as Cleveland opened up a 42-29 lead on the Eagles (18-12).

“I always live by shooting the ball. If you’re a shooter, you shoot,” he said. “I just felt like continuing to shoot was how I needed to do it.”

Eldorado cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter (48-43), but Steverson nailed a 3 with 3:58 to go and the Eagles’ momentum was gone.

Cleveland also defended Eldorado’s leading scorer, Caileb Parham, exceptionally well, holding him about 10 points under his season average. Parham finished with 11 points.

“Their team goes as Parham goes,” Jimenez said. “He’s a stud. We wanted to make things as difficult as we could for him.”

Cleveland (21-8) plays Sandia at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5A quarterfinals. The Matadors beat the Storm 77-57 in the metro semifinals two months ago, but Steverson, one of 5A’s smoothest and most efficient scorers, was injured and didn’t play that night.

“They’re a team we’ve had on our radar this whole year,” Ortiz said.

— James Yodice

CLEVELAND 60, ELDORADO 50

ELDORADO (18-12): Josiah Mitchell 5, Andres Maldonado 5, Mike Knaub 15, Josh Jackson 14, Caileb Parham 11. Totals 17 12-17 50.

CLEVELAND (21-8): Nic Trujillo 5, Noah Padilla 9, Remy Albrecht 11, Daniel Steverson 20, Josia Ortiz 15. Totals 22 7-12 60.

Eldorado 13 9 8 20 — 50

Cleveland 16 12 14 18 — 60

3-point goals: E 4 (Knaub 2, Maldonado, Jackson); C 9 (Albrecht 3, Steverson 3, Ortiz 2, Padilla). Total fouls: E 13; C 17.

No. 2 SANDIA 65, No. 15 RIO GRANDE 30: At Sandia, the Matadors’ high-pressure defense forced 23 turnovers, and Sandia used a second-quarter blitz to earn a comfortable win over the Ravens.

The Matadors (24-5) led just 12-5 after a sluggish first quarter but they outscored Rio Grande 25-5 in the second to take command. Dalen Moyer scored all 10 of his points in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“We want to speed the game up,” Sandia coach Danny Brown said. “If you haven’t faced us before, our length, athleticism and speed really affects how you play. I think that’s what happened to Rio Grande tonight.”

Thomas Adams scored 13 points, and Ely Lovato added 11 for the Matadors, who led 37-10 at halftime. Isaiah Lucero finished with 10 points and Jonah Lopez scored nine for the Ravens (15-13), who were unable to find any offensive rhythm against Sandia’s aggressive defense.

It wasn’t quite all good news for the Matadors, who sputtered through the third quarter and were outscored 12-7 by the hustling Ravens. Brown subbed out all five starters early in the quarter and later picked up a technical foul after his team received a bench warning.

“We were disengaged to start the third quarter and I wasn’t happy,” Brown said. “But give Rio credit, they were outplaying us.”

The Matadors regained their form in the fourth quarter and steadily expanded the lead until both coaches emptied the benches in the closing minutes.

Sandia will next face seventh-seeded Cleveland in Wednesday’s Class 5A quarterfinals at 4:45 p.m. at the Pit.

— Ken Sickenger

SANDIA 65, RIO GRANDE 30

RIO GRANDE (15-13): Jonah Lopez 9, Eliseo Velasquez 4, Iasaiah Lucero 10, Jacob Chavez 2, Santiago Gonzalez 5. Totals: 12 FG, 4-10 FT 30.

SANDIA (24-5): Joaquin Higuera 3, Andrew Hill 7, Jahmil Crayton-Johnson 5, Dalen Moyer 10, Zaire Ndyabagye 3, Thomas Adams 13, Lamarion Coleman 2, Gerald Lujan 5, Ely Lovato 11, Mason Howell 6. Totals: 27 FG 4-8 FT 65.

Rio Grande 5 10 12 8 — 30

Sandia 12 25 7 21 — 65

3-Point FGs: RG 2 (Lucero 2); S 7 (Higuera, Crayton Johnson, Moyer 2, Ndyabagye, Adams, Lujan). Team fouls: RG 12, S 14. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: S, head coach.



No. 9 ATRISCO HERITAGE ACADEMY 48, No. 8 RIO RANCHO 45: At Rio Rancho, the No. 9 Jaguars’ 11-0 first half run led them what seemed to be a comfortable 28-16 lead at halftime.

But the No. 8 Rams (18-11) turned up the defensive screws and turned the deficit into a manageable 37-30 Jaguars lead as the teams headed into the fourth quarter.

Scoring the first ssven points in the fourth period, thanks to the Jaguars (21-8) missing shots from behind the arc — they’d buried five of them in the first half — the Rams caught the Jags at 37-all for what became a five-minute showdown to see whose next game would be in the Pit Wednesday and who’d be turning in their gear.

Once again, the potent Jaguars — who lost a 44-41 District 1-5A tournament game at Rio Rancho on Feb. 22 — scored the next five points and were never tied again.

Chris Parra, who missed most of the season and led AHA with 17 points, missed two free throws in the final 30 seconds to give the Rams life, and Jayden Johnson’s 8- foot jumper led to a Rams ‘ timeout with 13.8 seconds to go.

A Parra free throw made it 48-45, and Jamal Bynum missed a would-be tying 3 with 0.8 seconds to go.

Johnson led the Rams with 18 points, 16 of them after halftime.

The Jaguars outscored the Rams, who were 0-of-10 from behind the arc, 17-9 from the foul line.

—Gary Herron

ALSO SATURDAY NIGHT: La Cueva’s Ced Yates made one out of three free throws with 1.6 seconds to go, but the made one was the difference as the 11th-seeded Bears upset No. 6 Carlsbad 57-56. Isaiah Denetclaw buried a game-tying 3-pointer for La Cueva with 4.6 seconds left, and Yates then stole the ball around midcourt. He went up for a shot from long distance, but was fouled on the play. He made the middle of three free throws. Yates led La Cueva with 16 points. Daniel Lovato added 14 points. The Bears play No. 3 Los Lunas at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5Q quarterfinals at the Pit. … In Los Lunas, Geleio Griego’s 15-foot jumper at the buzzer sent the Tigers to the quarters as they rallied to beat No. 14 Las Cruces 45-43. Jalin Holland led Los Lunas with 19 points. Ezra Guest added 14 points and Griego finished with six. “He’s had some big ones for us, but that’s the biggest,” Tigers coach Travis Julian said. … No. 1 Volcano Vista cruised past No. 16 Capital, 88-60. Senior post Sean Alter scored a season-high 27 points, Kenyon Aguino added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Hudson Brown scored 17 points and had five assists, and Anthony Gonzales contributed 12 points and nine assists for the Hawks. … At West Mesa, the fourth-seeded Mustangs eliminated No. 13 Santa Fe with a 56-41 victory. Elijah Brody scored 17 points, Sonny Ortiz 16 for West Mesa, which faces No. 5 Organ Mountain in the quarters.

Class 4A

No. 6 HOPE CHRISTIAN 67, No. 11 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 51: At Hope Christian, Jett Wycoff saved his best for last. In his final home game, the Huskies’ senior wing threw down seven 3-pointers on the way to a career-best 36 points to lead Hope into the state quarterfinals Wednesday against No. 3 St. Pius at 8 a.m. at the Pit.

“It’s just a great feeling to go out with a win in my last home game,” Wycoff said. “My coaches have told me no matter what, it doesn’t matter how many times you miss, just keep shooting. I trust in the work that I have put in. It’s just starting to come now.”

After the Huskies (19-10) opened the game with a 9-0 run, the Broncos (18-10) clawed back in the second quarter to take a 24-22 lead.

Enter Wycoff, who dropped consecutive 3s to spark a 10-0, half-ending surge that left Hope up 32-24 at halftime.

Although Kirtland Central several times got it back within five points in the third quarter, the Broncos could not contend with Wycoff’s relentless barrage, or the Huskies’ unrelenting dominance on the offensive glass.

“We haven’t seen a lot of zones this year, and we worked on that a little bit in practice,” Hope coach Jim Murphy said. “Sometimes you live and die with it. But Jett got hot and it opened up other things for us.”

Noah Perry was the recipient of those openings as he was able to blow by defenders into a lightly guarded interior on his way to adding 15 points for the Huskies.

“We haven’t played for a while, and I think they were hungry,” Murphy said. “This time of year, hopefully the hungry guys will get fed.”

— Glen Rosales

No. 6 HOPE CHRISTIAN 67, No. 11 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 51

KIRTLAND CENTRAL (18-10): Devin Ramone 3, Satchel Hogue 10, Diovanni Pinto 0, Tyler Joe 0, Sequoia Santee 6, Noah Dineyazhe 5, Andres Melendrez 8, Shawn Hullahon 0, Jeremiah Cly 0, Brandon Ockerman 13, Elijah Grey 6, Bryle Matthews 0. Totals 18-FG 9-11-FT 51

HOPE CHRISTIAN (19-10): Jett Wycoff 36, Jack Rupp 0, Noah Perry 15, Ian Koenigsberg 0, Nathan Saavedra 8, Caden Williams 3, Christian Schermerhorn 2, Max Montoya 0, Brayden Giron 0, Nico Gutierrez 2, Luciano Silvera 0, Daniel Fiest 0, Xacier Otero 1. Totals: 24-FG 11-16-FT 67.

Kirtland Central 11 13 13 13—51

Hope Christian 17 15 16 19—67

3-point FGs: KC 6 (Grey 2, Ramone, Hogue, Dineyazhe, Ockerman); HC 8 (Wycoff 7, Williams). Total fouls: KC 12; HC 11. Fouled out: none. Technicals: KC, Melendez.

ALSO SATURDAY NIGHT: No. 12 seed Valley took Gallup’s sell-out crowd out of the game early, and the Vikings (14-14) proved to be the only upset winner in the 4A bracket in the first round as they beat the fifth-seeded Bengals 63-44. Charlie Lopez-Burton had a team-best 20 points for Valley. Julian Chavez added 15 points as the Vikes move on to play No. 4 Artesia. The Bulldogs eliminated No. 13 Valencia, 60-38. … At St. Pius, the third-seeded Sartans held off No. 14 Silver 59-56 in OT, as Jason Montoya scored 17 points and Gene Trujillo 16 for the Sartans. … Del Norte was not as fortunate, falling 73-68 at Deming in OT as the Knights came up short in their bid to reach the 4A state final for the third straight season. … At Albuquerque Academy, 4A’s top-seeded team, the Chargers, didn’t face any of that type of trouble as they routed No. 16 Goddard 82-52. Kellan Gehres buried five 3s and led Academy with 23 points. Joe Jack added 20 points. The Chargers made 11 3-pointers in their win. They next play Deming at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pit. … At Highland, 4A’s second-seeded Hornets officially opened defense of their 2022 state title with an 84-41 demolition of No. 15 Pojoaque Valley. Alexis Dominguez had four 3-pointers in a big first quarter and led Highland with 25 points. Isai Herrera added 14 points, and the Hornets made a dozen 3s in their victory.

Class 3A

No. 11 RUIDOSO 74, No. 6 BOSQUE SCHOOL 68: Four players scored in double figures and the Warriors converted their free throws down the stretch to upset the Bobcats on their home court in a Class 3A first-round pairing on Saturday afternoon.

Logan Sandoval had a team-high 20 points for Ruidoso, notably going 6-for-6 at the stripe in the last 20 seconds after Bosque had closed to within one point.

“Those were big,” Warriors coach Mike Trujillo said. “He’s a great athlete. Pressure doesn’t really get to him.”

Ruidoso (16-9) raced out to a 14-point first quarter lead and kept Bosque (20-10) at arm’s length for much of the game. Though they could never land the knockout blow, the Warriors still maintained a 10-point advantage with 2:30 to play. The Bobcats went on a 12-3 run behind Kyle Morris and Cooper Hautau to cut the deficit to 68-67, but Bosque ultimately never led as Ruidoso sealed the game at the line. Hautau led all scorers with 26, while Morris added 24 points for the Bobcats.

“It got tight. We probably got tired. We weren’t closing the gaps and got in a little foul trouble,” Trujillo said. “But our kids play with a lot of heart. They play to the end. I think we did that tonight. We’re the underdog, but that’s why we play the game.”

The Ruidoso offense slowed considerably when senior guard Tao Barnes picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter. Without Barnes, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, Bosque was able to extend its perimeter defense, which helped key the rally. Ultimately, the Warriors were able to survive without Barnes for the majority of the second half. Other double-figure scorers for Ruidoso included Ethan Gerthe (16) and Ben Ferguson (12).

“That (foul trouble) hurt (us). Our rotation gets off a little bit,” Trujillo said. “They got us up high, we struggled a little bit. But we finished with some poise, and that’s what we talked about.”

— Tristen Critchfield

No. 11 RUIDOSO 74, No. 6 BOSQUE 68

RUIDOSO (16-9): Tao Barnes 15, Danny Pino 3, Ethan Gerthe 16, Logan Sandoval 20, Cooper Pritchett 0, Patrick Kimbrell 0, Mikey Rose 8, Ben Ferguson 12. 26-FG 14-22-FT 74.

BOSQUE (20-10): Kyle Morris 24, Aidan Lester 3, Leo Dettweiler 2, Alex Starr 4, Cooper Hautau 26, Phineas Rankin 0, Josiah Wilson 2, Oliver Tumolo 7. 24-FG 15-27-FT 68.

Ruidoso 29 14 10 22 — 74

Bosque 15 18 11 24—68

3-Point Goals: R 8 (Gerthe 4, Barnes 2, Sandoval, Rose); B 5 (Hautau 3, Lester, Tumolo). Total Fouls: R 23; B 18. Fouled out: R, Barnes.

ALSO SATURDAY: No. 4 seed Sandia Prep trailed No. 13 Newcomb by eight points with 90 seconds to go in regulation, but staged a stirring comeback to force overtime, and then the Sundevils won it 67-65 in overtime on two Jaxon Feit free throws with five second remaining in the OT. Feit also supplied a huge 3-pointer in the rally in the fourth quarter, plus a free throw with 2 seconds left that tied the game. Alex Jeffries led the Sundevils with 24 points, and had a game-saving steal after Feit put his team ahead in the overtime. Sandia Prep will face No. 5 Crownpoint, which survived, 61-60 against No. 12 West Las Vegas. … Aside from Ruidoso, No. 9 Socorro was an uspet winner, 57-53 over eighth-seeded Tohatchi. The Warriors play No. 1 St. Michael’s in the next round; the Horsemen routed Tucumcari. No. 2 Navajo Prep and No. 3 Robertson also won easily; No. 7 Santa Fe Indian edged No. 10 Hot Springs 44-43 as the Braves face Navajo Prep in the next round.

Class 2A/1A

In the 2A first round, No. 4 seed Menaul, the defending state champion, advanced with a 68-49 home win over No. 13 Lordsburg. Menaul had 11 players score in its win, led by Abhishek Yadav’s 17 points. The Panthers play No. 5 Santa Rosa at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Lions had a close call, winning 48-47 over No. 12 Rehoboth Christian. All of the top seeds won in the first round, and all of them — except Santa Rosa — won by double figures.

Both of Albuquerque’s Class 1A playoff entrants were eliminated Saturday. No. 9 Legacy Academy fell 46-39 at No. 8 Logan, and the 12th-seeded Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Classical Academy squad was beaten 57-45 by No. 5 Cliff. The 1A bracket featured two double-digit seeds winning Saturday: No. 11 Alamo Navajo and No. 13 Clovis Christian, which will be the lowest seed remaining in any boys or girls bracket when the quarterfinal rounds commence Tuesday and Wednesday in the Albuquerque metro area.

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class A