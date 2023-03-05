Paid family leave bill wins Senate approval after lengthy debate, now heads to House

SANTA FE — A bruising debate over whether New Mexico should launch a state-run paid family leave program is moving on to the House, after the Democratic-controlled Senate voted Saturday to endorse the proposal after a marathon debate.

The Senate’s 23-15 vote broke down largely along party lines, with Democratic Sens. George Muñoz of Gallup and Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque joining with the chamber’s Republicans to vote in opposition.

During the debate that stretched for more than three hours, Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, tried to amend the bill in order to give businesses the option to participate and to reduce the amount of paid time off workers could take per year, among other proposed changes.

But those amendments were rejected on largely party-line votes.

“I think we ought to be careful before we take the big hammer and start bashing businesses,” Sharer said.

However, backers insisted the proposal, Senate Bill 11, would bolster New Mexico’s economy and increase employee morale, by allowing workers who qualify to take up to 12 weeks per year of paid leave following the birth of a child or to attend to serious medical situations for themselves or family members.

“This bill is going to give workers more dignity and control over their lives,” said Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, who recalled having to take unpaid time off from her job to care for one of her sons, who was dealing with serious health issues.

“This really is going to help provide financial security for families across New Mexico,” she added.

The paid family leave proposal has emerged as one of the most contentious issues facing lawmakers during this year’s 60-day legislative session that ends March 18, as some business groups have expressed staunch opposition to the plan.

Specifically, it calls for creation of a new state fund that would make payments to employees who qualify for paid leave. Workers would be able to take up to 12 weeks per year of paid leave under the law, though they would have to provide proof from a health care provider in order to do so.

Under one amendment that was approved during Sunday’s debate, employees would also have to provide a timeline for their return to work.

Supporters said the bill would particularly help women remain in the workforce — or find new jobs — as data shows only 53.2% of New Mexico women age 16 and older held jobs over a recent five-year period.

“This bill is going to bring workers back into the workforce,” predicted Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, an Albuquerque Democrat.

Governor not tipping her hand on bill

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not taken a definitive stance on this year’s bill, which was crafted with feedback from a task force featuring advocacy groups, business owners and labor union representatives that met last summer and issued a final report in October.

A Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said Saturday the Democratic governor supports policies that ensure workers’ rights while still maintaining a healthy business climate.

“We are closely following this legislation as it moves and are evaluating amendments as they are made by the Legislature,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Maddy Hayden told the Journal.

The proposal, officially called the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, would require both employers and their workers to start making regular payments into the state fund in 2025, though businesses with fewer than five employees would be exempted. That fund would then be used to compensate employees who qualify for paid leave, starting in 2026.

New Mexico lawmakers recently enacted a separate paid sick leave law — it took effect last year — and some business groups said the cumulative effect of the policies could prompt some small employers to leave the state.

However, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, has said about two-thirds of the state’s roughly 44,000 businesses with more than one employee would not have to pay into the leave fund since they have fewer than five workers, though their employees would be required to do so.

Solvency of fund among points of contention

Some New Mexico employers already provide paid family leave, and could decide whether to join the state program, as long as they offer similar benefits.

That list includes the University of New Mexico, Netflix and the state of New Mexico, under a 2019 executive order issued by Lujan Grisham.

The Roundhouse debate over the paid family leave bill has included disagreement over the program’s potential cost, as a Legislative Finance Committee analysis said last year’s task force likely underestimated how many people would file to take paid family leave under the proposed law.

Specifically, the bill analysis projected the fund could face a $516 million deficit by the 2028 budget year — a figure that could cause the state Workforce Solutions Department to order an increase in the premium amount that businesses and employees would have to pay into the fund.

But backers of the bill have disputed the analysis, saying it relies on U.S. Department of Labor surveys about the federal Family and Medical Leave Act — which requires employers to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave in certain circumstances — and not on other states’ experiences with paid family leave laws.

Currently, 11 states provide paid family and medical leave — a list that includes California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York and Washington — though the workings of the programs vary by state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Some critics of the bill said other states’ experiences with paid family leave laws should not be used to predict how such a law might function in New Mexico.

“It’s like we want California policies, without having California economic opportunities,” said Sen. Mark Moores, an Albuquerque Republican.