Pet care: Foreign feline is fueling dog’s fears

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Third in a series.

Newt did well on his anti-anxiety medication. He was alert, happier and playing with a new puppy, but there was no home run. He continued to douse the house when his people were out of sight, albeit somewhat less often. He certainly suffered from separation anxiety, but I was still missing something.

We needed to gather intelligence on Newt’s activities when his people were away from him. Drones? They’d only cause paranoia. So, I advised Anna and Tom to purchase a home surveillance system, such as a Nest Cam. Of course, this was an invasion of Newt’s privacy. We assured him that his secrets, some of them, anyway, were safe. I swear. Watching the video, I knew right away that we were on to something.

The Great Dane mix and older golden retriever snoozed on the furniture. And there, in the corner of the screen, was Newt pacing. I watched him move slowly from the living room to the sliding glass door and stop for a gander. After scanning the yard, he strolled over to the wall and hiked his leg to release a generous stream.

I was immediately reminded of a comment Anna had made earlier about how hard it had been to get Newt to exit through the sliding door. He would take care of business on leash walks, but never in their yard. So I asked, “Do creatures visit outside?” To which, she and Tom replied in unison, “Oh, there’s the big fat black cat.” Tom explained that Newt was “driven absolutely mad” when he spied this beast boldly sauntering beyond his reach. Sightings were consistently followed by a fear-driven indoor whiz.

It turned out that Tom and Anna loved cats as much as dogs, but, because Newt barked and growled at all kitties, except their sole feline pet, they doted on this stray who dropped by several times a day. Did they feed him? Oh, sure, in prodigious quantities. Newt was stricken not only with separation anxiety, but also a fear of foreign felines.

Next week: Not in my backyard.

• For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups via Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week, he shares a blog and a video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

