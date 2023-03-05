Roswell man says he fired at State Police officer’s home for no apparent reason

A man is accused of shooting at a New Mexico State Police officer’s home last week in Roswell – sending at least one bullet through a child’s room.

Jonah Flores, 25, is charged with child abuse, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Feb. 27 incident. His attorney could not be reached Saturday.

State Police said Flores told detectives he shot at the home “but did not give a reason why” and said he did not know who lived there.

Flores’ criminal history includes robbery, DWI and larceny charges, according to court records. His most recent charges date back to 2019, when his probation officer found a loaded gun on him during a home visit. Flores was satisfactorily discharged from probation on Jan. 1.

The shooting happened less than two months later.

A State Police officer was in bed with his wife and 3-year-old child around 9 p.m. when he heard gunshots “and pieces of the wall breaking,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court. The officer told police he rolled off the bed holding his daughter to protect her.

Police said the officer then armed himself and went outside, where he saw a vehicle’s tail lights down the road. Responding officers found seven 9mm casings in the street and bullet holes in the home, one of which pierced a wall by the daughter’s crib.

A nearby surveillance camera showed a Toyota Corolla with a Zia decal in the window drive through the area at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint. An officer found a car matching the description parked outside of Flores’ home a few miles away.

Police said they detained Flores and found a 9mm handgun in his home with seven rounds missing from the magazine. Flores reportedly told police he shot at the home but didn’t know how many times he fired.

“Flores made statements of how he ruined his life,” according to the complaint. “He was emotional and remorseful for what he had done and knew what he did was wrong.”