Purple pantry pops up in Nob Hill By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer Sunday, March 5th, 2023 at 6:19PM Chema Young, 17 , a senior at Early College Academy, puts the finishing touches to the Paint 4 Peace Food Pantry in front of the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center. Suzy Sanchez Beg, the director of the center, said the goal is that people will take what they need and give what they can to a pantry full of non-perishable goods near Harvard and Silver. The purple box in Nob Hill was full of non-perishable foods on Sunday. Beg said the concept of purple pantries to address food insecurity started in other cities. "The hope is that everyone will pay it forward," she said. (ADOLPHE PIERRE-LOUIS/JOURNAL) ap030523b/ASECTION/pierre-louis/ALBUQUERQUE JOURNALFrom left to right Early College Academy students Sierra Zimmerman, Victoria Scott, Francisco Vigil, Chema Young, and Sarah Muller put the finishing touches to the Paint 4 Peace Food Pantry in front of the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Early College Academy student Sarah Muller paints the signs of the Paint 4 Peace Food Pantry in front of the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)