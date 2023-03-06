 Gallup police looking for 1-year-old girl, two adults - Albuquerque Journal

Gallup police looking for 1-year-old girl, two adults

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Anika Johnson, Brian Johnson and Taylor Milford (New Mexico State Police)

Police are looking for a 1-year-old child and two adults, all from Gallup, who haven’t been seen since last month at a Home Depot, according to New Mexico State Police.

Brian Johnson, 35, Taylor Milford, 28 and 1-year-old Anika Johnson were last seen at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Home Depot in Gallup, according to police. They are believed to be traveling in a 2006 beige Chevy Blazer with a fake New Mexico chili license plate of AFSW391. It wasn’t clear where they were heading.

Police on Sunday issued a “Missing Endangered Person Advisory” for the three people.

Anika is a 1-year-old infant girl with brown eyes and hair.

Brian Johnson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 182 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and forearms. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a San Francisco hat and black tennis shoes.

Taylor Milford is five feet three inches and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the group is asked to call the Gallup police at (505) 722-2231 or dial 911.

