“Winning our last six games brings confidence”: UNM women ready for San Diego State in first round of Mountain West tournament

A few more days spent flying under the radar would suit the UNM women’s basketball team just fine.

The Lobos, who face San Diego State in Monday’s Mountain West Conference tournament quarterfinals, feel they’ve been in something of a stealth mode since they started 2-4 in league play and had a 10-9 overall record.

Even a red-hot finish that included 10 wins over their final 12 games has not moved UNM (20-11, 12-6) to a front burner. They’re a No. 4 seed entering the annual MWC tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, unheralded outside of their fan base and not widely expected to make much noise in this week’s tournament. Monday’s opener against No. 5 San Diego State (22-9, 12-6) is considered a coin-flip game, with the winner likely to face host and regular-season champ UNLV (28-2, 18-0) in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“Sure, I’d like to play UNLV again,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said, “because that would mean we won our first game. Honestly, all you can worry about at this point is how your team is playing and the next team in front of you. San Diego State is a really good team, but we’re playing well and ready to go. We’re excited to get started.”

The Lobos practiced at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday and remained focused on Monday’s rubber match with San Diego State. The teams split a pair of close regular-season meetings with each side winning at home.

UNM senior Shaiquel McGruder expects a similar game in neutral surroundings.

“We’re going in with the mindset that (the Aztecs) are a good team and they’re going to make runs,” McGruder said. “We’ve had two back-and-forth games with them so we can’t afford to let up. We have to keep pushing all the way to the end.”

New Mexico’s offense has sizzled of late, racking up 199 points and 32 3-pointers in its final two games. Still, LaTascya Duff, who hit 11 of those 3s, thinks defense may be a bigger factor for the Lobos this week.

“I feel like winning our last six games brings confidence,” Duff said, “and we’re playing our best ball right now. I think we’re also better defensively than we’ve been in the past, and that’s big when you’re playing against teams that know you. You have to be able to get stops and I think we can,”

Bradbury agreed.

“Points are at a premium in a conference tournament,” he said. “When you get to this point, teams know each other so well and they take away what the other side does best.”

UNM’s defense, he said, will be focused on slowing down SDSU’s talented guards. The Lobos must keep Aztecs point guard Asia Avinger from penetrating and not give shooters Sophia Ramos and Mercedes Staples too much space.

“Keeping those three in our sights is the biggest thing,” Bradbury said. “If we don’t, we’re in a for a long day.”

ALL-CONFERENCE SLIGHT? LaTascya Duff was the only Lobo named to the 10-player All-Mountain West squad released Sunday. McGruder received honorable mention.

Colorado State’s McKenna Hofschild was named Player of the Year, but UNLV dominated most other league awards. Lindy La Rocque was named coach of the year, three Rebels were first-team picks, two were named to the five-player all-defensive team and another was named sixth person of the year.

Bradbury was diplomatic when asked about his team’s all-MWC honors.

“I’m happy for Tay, very deserving,” he said. “I feel like Shai and Aniyah Augmon would have been very deserving of more honors, too.”

Only statistics from conference games are considered in coaches’ all-conference voting. McGruder ranked 10th in scoring (12.4 ppg), sixth in rebounding (6.8 pg), fourth in blocks (1.4 pg) and tied for 11th in steals (1.4 pg).

Augmon, a candidate for sixth person of the year, averaged 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per MWC game. Winner Kiara Jackson of UNLV averaged 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.