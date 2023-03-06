Story in pictures: The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and the devastation that followed

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire — which started as two separate U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns — destroyed more than 900 structures while burning across more than 340,000 acres in Northern New Mexico last year.

It took months for firefighters to fully contain. Then, when summer rains washed over the damaged earth, floods caused even more destruction.

It was the largest recorded fire in New Mexico’s history. And many residents in the area are still picking up the pieces.

Here’s a look back through photographs at the catastrophic wildfire and the continuing fallout.

