Moore, Miles lead 2023 Mountain West basketball media poll awards (w/ vote totals)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — San Jose State guard Omari Moore has been voted the 2023 Mountain West men’s basketball Player of the Year by a select panel of journalists from each of the league’s 11 media markets.

The 6-foot-6 senior from Pasadena, Calif., has led the resurgence of the Spartans this season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. Moore received seven of the possible 11 Player of the Year votes, with the others going to Utah State’s Steven Ashworth (two votes) and one each for San Diego State’s Matt Bradley and Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens.

Moore is joined by Bradley, Stevens, Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart and New Mexico’s Jaelen House on the media panel’s All-Mountain West First Team.

Moore’s coach, Tim Miles, was voted Mountain West Coach of the Year after leading the San Jose State Spartans to a five seed in the conference tournament, the second most wins in program history and most regular season wins (19) since the 1980-81 season. Miles received nine votes for top coach while Brian Dutcher of league champion San Diego State and Leon Rice of No. 2 seed Boise State each received one vote.

Ashworth was joined on the Second Team by UNLV’s E.J. Harkless, Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado and UNM’s Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Morris Udeze, who was voted the Newcomer of the Year. Boise State’s Max Rice and Marcus Shaver along with Nevada’s Jarod Lucas, Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker made up the third team.

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler won Defensive Player of the Year, Nevada’s Darrion Williams earned Freshman of the Year, and Utah State’s Dan Akin was voted the 6th Man of the Year.

Voting was conducted independent of Mountain West conference oversight by select media directly covering teams in all 11 league markets. Voters ranked players 1 through 15 and vote totals are included for transparency.

2022-23 All-Mountain West Team – Media

All vote totals listed in parenthesis.

• ALL-MW FIRST TEAM

G Omari Moore, San Jose State (155 points)

F Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (119)

G Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (117)

G Matt Bradley, San Diego State (114)

G Jaelen House, New Mexico (107)

• ALL-MW SECOND TEAM

G Steven Ashworth, Utah State (104)

G Jamal Mashburn, Jr., New Mexico (100)

G E.J. Harkless, UNLV (85)

F Morris Udeze, New Mexico (72)

G Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (71)

• ALL-MW THIRD TEAM

G Max Rice, Boise State (68)

G Jarod Lucas, Nevada (60)

G Kenan Blackshear, Nevada (53)

C Will Baker, Nevada (36)

G Marcus Shaver, Boise State (29)

• ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION

Lamont Butler, San Diego State (8); Darrion Trammell, San Diego State (7); Taylor Funk, Utah State (5); Jemarl Baker, Fresno State (2); Jake Heidbreder, Air Force (2); Isaiah Hill, Fresno State (2); Dan Akin, Utah State (1); Aguek Arop, San Diego State (1); Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (1); Rytis Petraitis, Air Force (1).

• PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Omari Moore, San Jose State (7)

Others receiving votes: Steven Ashworth, Utah State (2); Matt Bradley, San Diego State (1); Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (1)

• COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Miles, San Jose State (9)

Others receiving votes: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (1); Leon Rice, Boise State (1)

• DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lamont Butler, San Diego State (6)

Others receiving votes: Jaelen House, New Mexico (4); Nathan Mensah, SDSU (1)

• NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Morris Udeze, New Mexico (5)

Others receiving votes: E.J. Harkless, UNLV (4); Jarod Lucas, Nevada (1); Darrion Trammell, San Diego State (1)

• FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Darrion Williams, Nevada (8)

Others receiving votes: Rytis Petraitis, Air Force (3)

• 6TH MAN OF THE YEAR: Dan Akin, Utah State (9)

Others receiving votes: Aguek Arop, SDSU (1); Micah Parrish, SDSU (1)