Resources for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims: What’s out there?

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire devastated northern New Mexico last year, burning across nearly 342,000 acres and destroying more than 900 structures.

The U.S. Forest Service has acknowledged that it initially started both fires as prescribed burns, which are supposed to lower the risk of out-of-control wildfires.

Government aid was quickly promised, and some of it has already made it out into the hands of people affected — but not all of it.

Here’s a look at some of the aid and resources available for people who lost property in the fire.

During the fire

While the fires were still burning, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administered more than $7 million to about 1,300 victims of the fire under its usual regulations for natural disasters.

Other FEMA funds

The federal government passed legislation making nearly $4 billion in relief funds available through FEMA, but those funds haven’t been distributed yet.

FEMA spokeswoman Angela Byrd said the agency is aiming to open offices to handle claims from victims in late March in Santa Fe, San Miguel and Mora counties. She added that FEMA officials have interviewed more than 130 local candidates and has extended 25 tentative job offers from that pool. She also said FEMA will onboard 15 to 20 new local hires in mid-March and plans to make additional offers.

Help navigating FEMA

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M, has been a vocal advocate for victims of the fire, and her office works with those people to navigate the assistance available now and down the road. She said she requested that FEMA hire only locals for positions as navigators, who are responsible for guiding victims through the application.

“It’s been very frustrating for a local community because we’ve had to educate the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and FEMA on things like acequias,” she said.

State funds

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law in February to make $100 million available to communities dealing with the fallout of the fire for public works repairs.

Help from the Governor’s Office