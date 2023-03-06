Dierks Bentley’s ‘Gravel & Gold’ tour plans Albuquerque stop

Dierks Bentley is made for being on tour.

The country star is heading out on his “Gravel & Gold” tour, which will make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 12.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley says. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with. … I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music.”

Benley will be joined on stage by Davis and Shane Smith & the Saints for the Albuquerque show.

Fan club presales go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at dierks.com/products/fan-club-membership.

Citi cardmembers go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at citiententertainment.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at dierks.com.

Bentley recently released his 10th album, “Gravel & Gold.”

The 14-track album of perspective and self-awareness, at many levels, from the personal to the professional is a testament to the many strains of country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer.

His current Top 10 and climbing single “Gold,” hits the core theme of perspective with a road-trip vibe and wisdom earned only by putting in the years and the work.

Bentley landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. 1 single.