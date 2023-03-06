West Side Tuesday Morning to liquidate

The Albuquerque and Santa Fe locations of discount home goods and gift shop Tuesday Morning will be closing.

The closures come as the Texas-based company filed for bankruptcy in February of this year. In a statement, Tuesday Morning CEO and Director Andrew Berger said the company would be focusing on “core, heritage markets” as the company reorganizes. Court filings show that the company plans to close nearly 150 of its over 400 locations.

In an emergency motion filed on Feb. 14, attorneys for Tuesday Morning wrote that “underperforming stores” would go through a liquidation process estimated to last about 8 weeks long.

The locations at 10420 Coors NW in Albuquerque and 3553 Zafarano DR in Santa Fe have already started their closing sales.

New Mexico’s remaining two locations, in Taos and Las Cruces, will remain open.