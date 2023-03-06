 5 intriguing races at the Oscars - Albuquerque Journal

5 intriguing races at the Oscars

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

It has been almost a year since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards but we are back ladies and gentlemen. This year, the Academy Awards are on ABC at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel so hopefully he does not lay on the floor again like a doofus but he is Jimmy Kimmel.

With the Oscar’s set for this weekend, here are this year’s categories that interest me the most.

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Best Picture

Nominations: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “TÃR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking”

This feels like a year where “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” each rack up so it will be interesting to see which way this award goes.

“Top Gun: Maverick” feels like one of the most Oscar bait-like movies in a while but it is anyone’s guess who comes away with the award. Tom Cruise does not have an Academy Award to his name despite three previous nominations so I believe the fourth time is the charm.

Ivan’s prediction: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Austin Butler in a scene from “Elvis.” (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Nominations: Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” Paul Mescal in “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy in “Living”

I feel like this year’s Academy Awards is gearing to be Austin Butler’s coming out party into an A-list actor. After playing minor roles on Nickelodeon’s “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,” “iCarly” and “Zoey 101,” Butler finds himself hoping to bring in Best Actor at the spry young age of 31. Elvis is up for eight total nominations and I believe “Elvis” wins this award and probably two others. “Elvis” winning would help promote and preserve Elvis Presley’s legacy and push Austin Butler to a new stratosphere as an actor. This kills two birds with one stone within the entertainment industry.

Ivan’s prediction: Austin Butler

Mei Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, in a scene from “Turning Red.” (Courtesy of Disney)

Best Animated Feature Film

Nominations: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “The Seat Beast,” and “Turning Red”

As someone who loves the “Shrek” series, I know which movie I want to choose but it feels like a trap. One of my coworkers said his daughter liked “Turning Red,” and I think she might be on to something. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” has the best odds to win per VegasInsider but we are seeing red and going with “Turning Red.”

Ivan’s prediction: “Turning Red”

Ricardo Darín, left, and Peter Lanzani star in “Argentina, 1985.” (Kenya Films/Infinity Hill/Amazon Studios)

Best International Feature Film

Nominations: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Argentina, 1985” “Close,” “EO,” and “The Quiet Girl”

As someone who loves history, all of these films have their own appeal to me. Whether it is Germany during World War I or detailing the struggles Argentina faced in the 1980s, there are a lot of interesting storylines for this category in my opinion. For my money, give me “Argentina, 1985” to win this award.

Ivan’s prediction: “Argentina, 1985”

From left, Jake Sully, performed by Sam Worthington, left, and Neytiri, performed by Zoe Saldana in a scene from “Avatar: The Way of Water.” (Courtesy of20th Century Studios)

Best Visual Effects

Nominations: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick”

I definitely think “Avatar: The Way of Water” walks away with this one though the Oscar’s can be unpredictable. Vegasinsider lists “Avatar” as -4000 odds to win this award so it would be a monumental upset if this award was given to someone else. Maybe the Oscar’s honor the late Chadwick Boseman with a nod to “Black Panther” but I doubt it.

Ivan’s prediction: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

