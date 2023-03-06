Senate moves quickly to adopt law making bestiality a crime in New Mexico

SANTA FE — Bipartisan legislation to make bestiality a crime quickly won Senate approval Monday as lawmakers push to close a loophole they say has made New Mexico one of only two states without a specific law against the sexual abuse of animals.

The 40-0 vote sends the measure to the House with 12 days left in the session. It passed Monday afternoon without debate.

The proposal, Senate Bill 215, is sponsored by Sens. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and Brenda McKenna, D-Corrales.

Moores said it was time to end New Mexico’s status as “one of only two states that don’t outlaw this activity.”

State investigators have found evidence suggesting bestiality conferences and gatherings have happened in New Mexico, according to the Attorney General’s Office. There’s also a correlation between bestiality and child pornography, the office said.

The legislation adopted Monday would make it a felony to commit bestiality or promote bestiality. Harsher penalties would kick in if the crime involved a minor.

“We want to join the other 48 states and outlaw this crime against animals,” McKenna said.

People convicted under the law would have their animals seized, and they would be prohibited from owning or living with animals for three to 15 years after they leave incarceration.

The nonprofit Animal Protection Voters of New Mexico is among the advocacy groups urging lawmakers to pass the bill. The organization said the lack of a bestiality law hampered at least one prosecution involving a person who posted an online ad seeking a horse to abuse.

The New Mexico Livestock Board, a law enforcement agency, reported to lawmakers that the “level of cruelty to animals is on the rise just like all other crime in our country. Animals should not be exempt from protection on this type of crime.”

An association of state prosecutors said bestiality cases could be prosecuted as extreme animal cruelty but that the bill would establish a more specific law.