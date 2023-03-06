Aid for Black, McBride fire recovery moves forward at Capitol

SANTA FE — The state Senate on Monday passed a legislative package that would provide $21.7 million to help repair damage caused by the Black and McBride fires in New Mexico last year.

The package is broken into two bills — one centering on each fire — and now heads to the House.

The Senate approved Senate Bill 430, which would authorize about $18.7 million to help Ruidoso and Lincoln County recover from the McBride Fire.

Sen. William Burt, R-Alamogordo, said the money would help repair bridges and other infrastructure damaged by the fire, which burned more than 200 structures.

He jointly sponsored the bill with Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos.

The chamber also passed Senate Bill 334, which would provide $3 million to aid in recovery from the Black Fire, the second-largest fire in recorded state history. It damaged the Gila and Aldo Leopold wilderness areas.

“We have received no federal funds or outside assistance,” Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said.

She and Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, jointly sponsored the bill.

The legislation approved Monday is in addition to about $100 million contained in a bill signed into law last month to help communities in northern New Mexico recover from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Federal funding is expected to reimburse those costs.