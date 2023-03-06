 Aid for Black, McBride fire recovery moves forward at Capitol - Albuquerque Journal

Aid for Black, McBride fire recovery moves forward at Capitol

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The charred remains of patio furniture sit outside a home burned by the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, as shown in this April 2022 photo. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The state Senate on Monday passed a legislative package that would provide $21.7 million to help repair damage caused by the Black and McBride fires in New Mexico last year.

The package is broken into two bills — one centering on each fire — and now heads to the House.

The Senate approved Senate Bill 430, which would authorize about $18.7 million to help Ruidoso and Lincoln County recover from the McBride Fire.

Sen. William Burt, R-Alamogordo, said the money would help repair bridges and other infrastructure damaged by the fire, which burned more than 200 structures.

He jointly sponsored the bill with Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos.

The chamber also passed Senate Bill 334, which would provide $3 million to aid in recovery from the Black Fire, the second-largest fire in recorded state history. It damaged the Gila and Aldo Leopold wilderness areas.

“We have received no federal funds or outside assistance,” Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said.

She and Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, jointly sponsored the bill.

The legislation approved Monday is in addition to about $100 million contained in a bill signed into law last month to help communities in northern New Mexico recover from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

Federal funding is expected to reimburse those costs.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Aid for Black, McBride fire recovery moves forward at Capitol

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Aid for Black, McBride fire recovery moves forward at ...
ABQnews Seeker
A legislative package moving through the ... A legislative package moving through the Roundhouse would deliver $21.7 to communities damaged by two fires last year
2
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Gunmen ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week to buy medicine but were caught ...
3
A tax package unveiled at Roundhouse includes $300 rebates, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A massive $959 million tax package ... A massive $959 million tax package unveiled Monday would provide $300 rebates for New Mexico taxpayers, further reduce the state's gross receipts tax rate, ...
4
Aspen Avionics to go public on the Nasdaq
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge ... Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge with the publicly-listed Kernal Group.
5
Senate moves quickly to adopt law making bestiality a ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is one of just ... New Mexico is one of just two states without a bestiality law. A proposal moving forward at the Roundhouse would change that
6
5 intriguing races at the Oscars
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Staff WriterIt has been almost ... Journal Staff WriterIt has been almost a year since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at t ...
7
Gov. to proclaim 'Cowboys for Cancer Research Day'
ABQnews Seeker
C4CR conducts largest cancer research fundraiser ... C4CR conducts largest cancer research fundraiser in the state.
8
Dierks Bentley's 'Gravel & Gold' tour plans Albuquerque stop
ABQnews Seeker
Dierks Bentley is made for being ... Dierks Bentley is made for being on tour. The country star is heading out on his 'Gravel & Gold' tour, which will make a ...
9
West Side Tuesday Morning to liquidate
ABQnews Seeker
The closures come as the retailer ... The closures come as the retailer liquidates product at nearly 150 stores nationwide amid bankruptcy filings.