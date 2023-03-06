 APD investigating non-fatal shooting near West Mesa High School - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating non-fatal shooting near West Mesa High School

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police Department detectives were called to investigate a shooting at a park just south of West Mesa High School Monday afternoon.

Although initial reports were that two people had been shot at Cedar Ridge Park near Coors and Fortuna NW, when officers arrived they determined that one person was shot and received non-life threatening injuries, according to APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. He said the second person was injured while fleeing from the gunfire, but was not shot.

Police did not release any offender information. They said the department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is taking over the investigation.

