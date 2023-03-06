 Lobbyist transparency measure clears first Senate committee - Albuquerque Journal

Lobbyist transparency measure clears first Senate committee

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse

SANTA FE — A bipartisan proposal intended to shed more light on lobbyists at the Roundhouse advanced through its first committee Monday on a 6-3 vote.

The legislation, Senate Bill 218, would require lobbyists to report what bills they’re lobbying on and what positions they’ve taken on them.

It’s jointly sponsored by Sens. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, and Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque.

Steinborn said the reports required under the bill would be a step toward transparency without burdening lobbyists.

“We tried to make it reasonable so it wasn’t onerous,” Steinborn said.

The proposal must clear at least one more committee reach the full Senate. It would also have to make it through the House by March 18 to reach the governor.

