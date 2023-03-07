 Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine jackpot - Albuquerque Journal

Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine jackpot

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Tommy Wilson wants justice — but he’d settle for $50,000.

Even better, $542,000, which is the amount of money the 74-year-old man from Las Cruces says he won on a slot machine at San Felipe Pueblo’s Black Mesa Casino on Feb. 25.

The casino, he said, maintained there was a problem with the machine and refused to pay the winnings.

The gaming machine, which Wilson recalled was adorned with images of buffaloes, indicated he had won the large payout. Bells sounded and then the machine shut down and went silent even as a half dozen other casino gamblers gathered around him to extend congratulations on the win, he said.

COURTESY TOMMY WILSON Tommy Wilson, 74, said Black Mesa Casino denied him a 542,000 gaming machine payout, claiming a glitch in the machine nullified the winnings.

It was a windfall for Wilson, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the unemployed craftsman who specializes in making dental prosthetics and who had undergone recent triple bypass heart surgery, he said.

He never got a chance to count his money. A person from the casino’s management informed him that a “glitch” in the machine had nullified his winnings.

“They did their diagnostics, whatever that is, and said ‘this is not a legitimate win,’ that there was some kind of digital or electronic glitch, so they didn’t pay anything. Zero!” said Wilson.

Repeated phone messages seeking comment from Black Mesa management and the San Felipe Gaming Commission were not returned.

The former Air Force veteran had been driving from Las Cruces, where he was staying with friends, to Denver, where he planned to visit relatives and go on a job interview. At about 5:30 p.m. he pulled over for a brief rest detour at Black Mesa Casino, located off Interstate 25 north of Albuquerque.

He had been playing the machine for only five or six minutes and had fed more than $100 into it when he hit upon the winning payout, he said.

He was subsequently informed by Black Mesa management that he could file a complaint with an on-site representative of the casino’s gaming commission, which Wilson said he mistakenly believed was attached to the state agency that oversees gambling — the New Mexico Gaming Control Board.

“I didn’t file anything at that time because I was so perturbed,” Wilson said. Neither did he take photos of the winning machine nor get names and phone numbers of the others who witnessed it. Instead, he left and continued on his journey to Denver.

The circumstances of the event continued to bother him, so several days later during the return drive from Denver to Las Cruces, he once again stopped at the Black Mesa Casino to file a complaint with the gaming officials.

“They told me they’ll be in touch and they got my phone number and my email address,” Wilson said.

While there, he decided to try his hand at another slot-type machine.

“I think it was called Kings of Africa and had pictures of lions on it,” he said. “I won two payouts — one was for $1,226 and the other was for $1,446 — and that was with a 30- or 35-minute interval between,” Wilson said.

This time, there was no interaction with casino management and he claimed his winnings without incident.

While he was happy about the two rapid-succession payouts, being shut out of that initial and far larger jackpot remains a sore spot.

“You know, if they said, ‘Mr. Wilson, we’re sorry that this happened and we would like to offer you $50,000 as an apology,’ that would have been fine. Instead, they offered me nothing, and that’s not fine, that’s not OK,” he said.

“What I want is justice, and justice will come in the form of karma. I’m a believer in that.”

