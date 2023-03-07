 Governor-backed bill to ease NM's return-to-work ban for public employees headed to full Senate - Albuquerque Journal

Governor-backed bill to ease NM’s return-to-work ban for public employees headed to full Senate

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Española Police Sgt. Cody Martinez stands during a September 2022 public ceremony to announce a new police headquarters, while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stands in the background. A governor-backed bill that would allow retired public employees to go back to work while still collecting retirement benefits is advancing in the state Senate. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A plan backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to ease New Mexico’s back-to-work law by allowing retired public sector workers to be rehired while still collecting pension benefits — but only for a maximum of three years — is headed to the Senate floor.

Despite opposition from labor unions, the Senate Finance Committee voted 9-2 on Monday to approve the measure, which is aimed at bolstering depleted staffing levels for many New Mexico state agencies, cities and counties.

Backers said the bill, Senate Bill 124, would impose strict guardrails on individuals who go back to work, including a requirement they retire for at least 12 months, work for no more than three years and do not accrue additional pension benefits after being rehired.

The program would also expire in July 2029, giving it a six-year lifespan if not extended.

John Ramon Vigil, the mayor of Española, said his northern New Mexico community has struggled to find enough employees to fully staff city departments.

“I could possibly have a fully-staffed police department to secure my community” if the bill is approved, Vigil told senators during Monday’s hearing.

But critics argued there are better and more creative ways to bolster depleted staffing levels.

Albuquerque Police Officers Association President Shaun Willoughby said issues like low law enforcement officer morale would not be improved by allowing retired police chiefs to come back on board while still collecting retirement benefits.

“This is failed public policy,” Willoughby said. “The public does not like double-dipping.”

This year’s proposal marks the latest chapter in a longstanding Roundhouse debate over “return to work” laws.

In 2010, lawmakers banned return-to-work for state employees, law enforcement officers and local government workers after the practice — which is also known as “double dipping” — came under fire from labor unions and other critics for straining a state retirement fund and stifling internal promotions.

Previously, such employees had been allowed to retire and then return-to-work while still collecting both a pension and a salary.

While attempts in recent years to ease the ban on double dipping have been rebuffed at the Roundhouse, this year’s bill is sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, and drew support Monday from several Lujan Grisham administration officials — including Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie.

But two Democratic senators cast the lone dissenting votes against the measure — committee chairman George Muñoz of Gallup and Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Governor-backed bill to ease NM’s return-to-work ban for public employees headed to full Senate

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
10-year-old’s bill to support youth programs passes the Senate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill must clear House of Representatives ... Bill must clear House of Representatives to make it to the governor’s desk for final approval in less than the 2 weeks left in ...
2
Albuquerque City Council rejects ‘tenant protection’ regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required landlords to disclose upfront to potential applicants some of their screening ...
3
Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a ... Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a tax attorney with a history of tax evasion, drug use and soliciting prostitutes as part of a scheme ...
4
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Four ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek health care got caught in a deadly shootout and ...
5
15-year-old female West Mesa student shot across the street ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS says a teenage girl was ... APS says a teenage girl was shot, a boy was injured while fleeing from gunfire
6
Governor-backed bill to ease NM's return-to-work ban for public ...
ABQnews Seeker
A plan backed by Gov. Michelle ... A plan backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration to ease New Mexico's back-to-work law by allowing retired public sector workers to be rehired ...
7
Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces ... The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces says he won $542,000 on a slot machine at San Felipe Pueblo's Black Mesa Casino on Feb. 25.
8
Lobbyist transparency measure clears first Senate committee
ABQnews Seeker
A bipartisan proposal intended to shed ... A bipartisan proposal intended to shed more light on lobbyists at the Roundhouse advanced through its first committee Monday on a 6-3 vote. The ...
9
NM OUT Business Alliance to host LGBTQ+ event
ABQnews Seeker
The business conference will take place ... The business conference will take place at Hotel Albuquerque and is open to the public.