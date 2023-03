Two adults and a 1-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Gallup more than a week ago have been found, according to New Mexico State Police.

“Brian Johnson, Taylor Milford, and Anika Johnson have been located and are safe,” a NMSP spokesman wrote in a news release.

No other details were provided.

Johnson, 35, Milford, 28, and the baby had been seen last on Feb. 25 at a Home Depot in Gallup. They were reportedly driving a car with a fake New Mexico chile license plate of AFSW391.