 Sports Speak Up! It's time New Mexico State moves on from firearm-wielding Pistol Pete - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! It’s time New Mexico State moves on from firearm-wielding Pistol Pete

By ABQJournal News Staff

TIME FOR THE NMSU athletic mascot “Pistol Pete — a cowboy with two six-shooters” to be banished. New Mexico state law (30-7-2-4 NMSA 1978), guns are strictly prohibited on university premises. NMSU has earned the reputation as the world’s most prestigious institution for chile research. A farmer holding a red and green chile in each hand; with a hoe resting on his chest. Wearing a tee shirt with “Aggies” emblazoned on it, seems appropriate.

— North Valley Wally

TO REALLY BE effective and top notch, the UNM Howl-Raisers section needs to be 100% bona fide underclass students, with IDs checked and enforced to enter that section. No more allowing grey haired, middle-aged people sitting on the front row. No more little kids. No more Snake, who could possibly be UNM’s longest active “student.”

— Dull Dave, Albuquerque

DEFINITION OF insanity: keep playing the same man to man defense that gave up 92 points to a below average Colorado State basketball team. Coach Pitino: call me, and I’ll explain the virtue of switching to a zone defense on occasion.

— Steve Suiter

ATTENTION NMAA basketball tournament referees: Look into my eyes and repeat after me, “the Euro-step is actually a traveling violation.”

— Professor Olde School

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL basketball playoffs don’t get much better than a, too many times to count, “OH WOW” almost upset game! 14th ranked Silver almost pulled off (in overtime) a win against a tall, talented 3rd ranked Pius team at home, who eventually won 59-56. Both coaches deserved kudos for a well-coached game… and for the players, it was the kind of game they are bound to remember for a lifetime.

— AU

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! It’s time New Mexico State moves on from firearm-wielding Pistol Pete

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Monday Night Football: From UNM's 'spring showcase,' three major ...
College
The University of New Mexico football ... The University of New Mexico football team held its spring showcase Monday night at University Stadium. A few takeaways THE FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE, as of ...
2
Fighters fought; now they wait to get paid
Boxing/MMA
An ill-fated partnership between promoters has ... An ill-fated partnership between promoters has left many of the 16 pro boxers who performed on a Feb ...
3
Plan on watching state tournament basketball? Here's what you ...
Boys' Basketball
As we head into the quarterfinal ... As we head into the quarterfinal round of the state high school basketball championships, here's som ...
4
Sports Speak Up! It's time New Mexico State moves ...
Featured Sports
TIME FOR THE NMSU athletic mascot ... TIME FOR THE NMSU athletic mascot 'Pistol Pete — a cowboy with two six-shooters' to be banished. New Mexico state law (30-7-2-4 NMSA 1978), ...
5
'Perfect' last play ends with miss; Lobo women fall ...
College
Everything was positive except the finish. ... Everything was positive except the finish. That was the unhappy story narrative for the University of New Mexico women's basketball team, which suffered a ...
6
Moore, Miles lead 2023 Mountain West basketball media poll ...
ABQnews Seeker
San Jose State's Omari Moore and ... San Jose State's Omari Moore and coach Tim Miles lead the 2023 Mountain West media poll awards for men's basketball.
7
Reader mailbag: On Lobo hoops, UNM student section, NIT, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Journal staff writer Geoff Grammer tries ... Journal staff writer Geoff Grammer tries to answer your questions about Lobo basketball, the Mountain West Conference and more.
8
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball bats stay hot in ...
Baseball
Visiting St. Bonaventure emphatically ended New ... Visiting St. Bonaventure emphatically ended New Mexico baseball's five-game winning streak on Saturd ...
9
Remember these battles? Lobo women, San Diego State to ...
College
UNM and the Aztecs square off ... UNM and the Aztecs square off Monday in the marquee quarterfinal matchup of this year’s Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada