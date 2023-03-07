Plan on watching state tournament basketball? Here’s what you need to know

As we head into the quarterfinal round of the state high school basketball championships, here’s some of what you should know:

SITES: The Pit hosts the majority of the tournament, with action Tuesday-Saturday including all state championship finals being played on Friday and Saturday. The Rio Rancho Events Center will host games Tuesday through Thursday. Bernalillo High hosts games on Wednesday.

PARKING/TRAFFIC: The University of New Mexico will charge $5 for all vehicles for fans coming to games played at the Pit. Parking is free at the Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School. Due to heavy traffic and security protocols at the Pit and Rio Rancho, it is recommended that spectators arrive early.

CONCESSIONS: Available for credit card purchases only at the Pit and Rio Rancho Events Center.

TICKETS: Can be purchased only at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/NMAA), by calling 505-925-LOBO or online at golobos.com. There are no cash sales at the venues. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students (K-12), seniors (ages 65-over) and military. These prices do not include transaction fees. Single-day tickets purchased via GoFan or UNM do not allow for re-entry privileges.

MERCHANDISE: Available at all three tournament venues or by visiting https://store.kukulskibrothers.com.

STREAMING: Want to watch but can’t get to the venue? Games can be watched via live video stream at www.nfhsnetwork.com. Subscriptions sell for $10.99 and provide a full month of access to live events.

RADIO: 101.7 FM will carry select games Wednesday through Saturday.

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class A