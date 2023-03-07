UNM sports notes: Baseball goes to Texas Tech, men’s golf faring well in San Diego

The 9-2 University of New Mexico baseball team plays its first true road game of the 2023 season Tuesday at Texas Tech. Game time is 1 p.m. (streaming on ESPN+).

It’s also the Lobos’ final game before jumping into Mountain West Conference play vs. Air Force at UNM Friday through Sunday.

The Lobos took three of four from St. Bonaventure over the weekend at home and continue to lead the NCAA in batting average (.376) and runs per game (12.6 as of Monday).

Texas Tech (11-2) won its first 10 games but has dropped two of its last three, including 4-2 in 16 innings on Sunday in Houston to No. 15 Texas A&M.

UNM and Texas Tech have played frequently; the Red Raiders lead the all-time series 79-48-1.

MEN’S GOLF: In Chula Vista, Calif., New Mexico is in second place as a team after the first day of the 15-team Lamkin San Diego Classic at the San Diego Country Club.

The Lobos have a 36-hole total of 564, 12-under and four shots behind leader San Diego State.

Alvaro Portillo is the top UNM individual at 73-71 —144, good for third place, two shots off the lead.

The tournament concludes with 18 holes on Tuesday.