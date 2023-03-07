 Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary - Albuquerque Journal

Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Prosecutors said Victor Kearney hired a tax attorney with a history of tax evasion, drug use and soliciting prostitutes as part of a scheme to help Kearney avoid paying taxes on millions of dollars of income from trust accounts he inherited.

Kearney’s attorney said his client naively put his faith in his lawyer and got duped.

“Albuquerque might be the home of a real Saul Goodman,” Paul Linnenburger, Kearney’s attorney, said during his opening statement — a reference to the unscrupulous lawyer in the Albuquerque-based television shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

Kearney is accused of making and subscribing false tax returns and a conspiracy charge for allegedly not reporting income from a trust account he inherited after the unexpected death of his wife.

The trial against Kearney got underway in federal court in Albuquerque on Monday. A jury was seated and attorneys made opening statements in the trial, which is expected to run throughout the week before U.S. District Judge James Browning.

The criminal case is the latest courtroom saga for Kearney, who spent years in court unsuccessfully suing his Abruzzo family in-laws, including Benjamin and Louis Abruzzo, and Alvarado Realty Co., or ARCO, the Abruzzo family company that developed Sandia Peak Tramway and the ski areas in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

Kearney was married to Mary Pat Abruzzo Kearney, who died unexpectedly in 1997 at age 31. Kearney was the beneficiary of two trusts set up by his wife, which paid Kearney about $16 million from 1998 to 2018, according to court records.

As the relationship between Kearney and the Abruzzos soured, Kearney accused the Abruzzo family in court of breaching their fiduciary duties, which reduced Kearney’s trust account income.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Brawley said after the ARCO company restructured in 2006, it created an opportunity for Kearney not to report the trust income.

“This presented an opportunity for the defendant, an opportunity he could not resist,” she said.

Brawley said in the years that followed, Kearney collaborated with attorney Robert Fiser in a “simple and straightforward” plot to hide his hefty income to avoid taxes. He even received a $30,000 tax refund one year, she said.

She said Kearney is a self-proclaimed gambler and investor, and judges in other cases involving him have said that he lost most of the money he inherited from the trust accounts.

Fiser previously pleaded guilty in the case and is listed as a witness for the prosecution, according to court filings. Browning earlier this year sentenced Fiser to 15 months in prison.

Kearney was indicted in August 2019. Brawley said in court that prosecutors will show Kearney didn’t pay taxes for years beginning in 2007.

As part of a civil case between Kearney and the Abruzzo family, District Judge Alan Malott in July 2017 notified the IRS and the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department that evidence arose during a trial showing Kearney “has not properly reported income he has received, did not file required tax returns in multiple years, and unilaterally altered” income tax reporting forms issued to him by third parties.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
10-year-old’s bill to support youth programs passes the Senate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill must clear House of Representatives ... Bill must clear House of Representatives to make it to the governor’s desk for final approval in less than the 2 weeks left in ...
2
Albuquerque City Council rejects ‘tenant protection’ regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required landlords to disclose upfront to potential applicants some of their screening ...
3
Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a ... Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a tax attorney with a history of tax evasion, drug use and soliciting prostitutes as part of a scheme ...
4
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Four ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek health care got caught in a deadly shootout and ...
5
15-year-old female West Mesa student shot across the street ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS says a teenage girl was ... APS says a teenage girl was shot, a boy was injured while fleeing from gunfire
6
Governor-backed bill to ease NM's return-to-work ban for public ...
ABQnews Seeker
A plan backed by Gov. Michelle ... A plan backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration to ease New Mexico's back-to-work law by allowing retired public sector workers to be rehired ...
7
Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces ... The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces says he won $542,000 on a slot machine at San Felipe Pueblo's Black Mesa Casino on Feb. 25.
8
Lobbyist transparency measure clears first Senate committee
ABQnews Seeker
A bipartisan proposal intended to shed ... A bipartisan proposal intended to shed more light on lobbyists at the Roundhouse advanced through its first committee Monday on a 6-3 vote. The ...
9
NM OUT Business Alliance to host LGBTQ+ event
ABQnews Seeker
The business conference will take place ... The business conference will take place at Hotel Albuquerque and is open to the public.