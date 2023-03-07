10-year-old’s bill to support youth programs passes the Senate floor

A New Mexico 10-year-old’s push to raise funds for the state Department of Game & Fish’s youth programs is picking up steam as it moves through the Roundhouse.

Braden McIntosh proposed his idea during a Santa Fe event hosted last month by TeenPact New Mexico, an organization that introduces students to their local governments through hands-on activities.

“My homework for TeenPact New Mexico was to write a bill, serious or fun, that I would be willing to discuss at the event,” McIntosh said in a news release. “I had no clue I would have a chance to share my idea with our state leaders.”

After meeting with McIntosh, Sens. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, and Joshua Sanchez, R-Veguita, filed Senate Bill 392, which allows individuals who make a purchase from the Department of Game and Fish to donate money to the youth programs, either by rounding up their purchase amount or customizing a donation.

The bill passed two Senate committees last month and was approved on a 35-0 vote by the full Senate last week.

With less than two weeks left in this year’s 60-day session, the bill still must clear the House of Representatives in order to make it to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk for final approval.