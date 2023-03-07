 Rescuers search for dozens buried in Indonesian landslides - Albuquerque Journal

Rescuers search for dozens buried in Indonesian landslides

By Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were searching for 47 people who were believed to be buried in their houses by landslides that tore through villages on Indonesia’s remote Natuna islands after torrential rains. Eleven people were confirmed dead, officials said Tuesday.

Eight others were pulled alive with injuries, three of whom in critical condition, said National Disaster Management Agency chief Suharyanto.

They were rushed to a hospital in nearby Ranai as well as Pontianak city on Borneo island, about 285 kilometers (180 miles) from Genting and Pangkalan villages. They are located on a remote island surrounded by choppy waters and high waves in the Natuna archipelago at the edge of the South China Sea.

There were reports that 47 people were trapped in 27 houses that were buried on Monday under tons of mud from surrounding hills.

The landslides displaced more than 1,200 people who were taken to evacuation centers and other shelters. Authorities feared the death toll could rise.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said two helicopters and several vessels carrying rescuers, medical teams and relief supplies, including tents, blankets and food, had departed Jakarta and nearby islands.

“Distribution of relief supplies has been difficult because the injured and displaced are spread out and hard to reach,” Muhari said. The search and rescue operation has been hampered by rainy weather around the disaster site, downed communications lines and lack of heavy equipment.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

In November 2022, a landslide triggered by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 335 people in West Java’s Cianjur city, about a third of them children.

Home » News » World » Rescuers search for dozens buried in Indonesian landslides

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Teresa Tapia's co-promoter accused of writing bad checks after ...
Boxing/MMA
Tapia told the Journal she's doing ... Tapia told the Journal she's doing "everything I can to make things right" after many of the pro boxers at the event were left ...
2
Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces ... The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces says he won $542,000 on a slot machine at San Felipe Pueblo's Black Mesa Casino on Feb. 25.
3
A family lost their home and pets to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Sanchez family has made an ... The Sanchez family has made an Albuquerque hotel their home after losing almost everything in last year's Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire. They are one ...
4
Editorial: Malpractice fix one of several must-dos before session ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Medical malpractice ... From the Editorial Board: Medical malpractice bill won't heal the state's health care woes, but it's an essential stopgap to keep doctors in New ...
5
Albuquerque City Council rejects ‘tenant protection’ regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required landlords to disclose upfront to potential applicants some of their screening ...
6
15-year-old female West Mesa student shot across the street ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS says a teenage girl was ... APS says a teenage girl was shot, a boy was injured while fleeing from gunfire
7
Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics to go public on the Nasdaq
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge ... Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge with the publicly-listed Kernal Group.
8
Plan on watching state tournament basketball? Here's what you ...
Boys' Basketball
As we head into the quarterfinal ... As we head into the quarterfinal round of the state high school basketball championships, here's som ...
9
Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a ... Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a tax attorney with a history of tax evasion, drug use and soliciting prostitutes as part of a scheme ...
10
A tax package unveiled at Roundhouse includes $300 rebates, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A massive $959 million tax package ... A massive $959 million tax package unveiled Monday would provide $300 rebates for New Mexico taxpayers, further reduce the state's gross receipts tax rate, ...