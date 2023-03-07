 DeSantis to argue US should be like Fla. ahead of 2024 bid - Albuquerque Journal

DeSantis to argue US should be like Fla. ahead of 2024 bid

By Brendan Farrington And Anthony Izaguirre / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes during a State of the State address that will likely be as much about his national ambitions as it is an assessment of Florida’s response to the pandemic and a series of crippling storms.

The address comes at the outset of a 60-day legislative session that has added significance this year because it will likely be used to launch DeSantis into a highly anticipated presidential campaign.

The Republican-dominated Legislature, eager to promote DeSantis’ political prospects, is expected to sign off on virtually all of the governor’s agenda, which is packed with issues ranging from race to immigration to gender that could prove popular in a GOP presidential primary.

Instead of focusing on rising rents and cost of living, a property insurance market that’s in distress and preparing for rising sea levels in a state vulnerable to climate change, DeSantis will kick off a session where the GOP will push issues like telling teachers which pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians, keeping immigrants that are in the country illegally out of the state, and criminalizing some drag shows as Tennessee recently did.

Though DeSantis is unlikely to formally announce a presidential campaign before the Legislature wraps up its work in May, he’s already making big moves toward a White House bid. He participated in a high-profile donor retreat last week in Florida before traveling to California, where he delivered a broadside against what he argued were excesses of liberalism. Later this week, he’ll travel for the first time this year to Iowa, which will host the nation’s first Republican presidential caucus in 2024.

Even without an official campaign in place, DeSantis is emerging as a leading alternative to former President Donald Trump, a fellow Floridian who has already announced his third White House bid. DeSantis’ strength is fueled in part by commanding a nearly 20 percentage point reelection victory last year in a state that’s often infamous for close elections.

He’s done so by limiting how issues such as race and sexuality can be taught in schools, banning transgender girls and women from school sports, rewriting the state’s political maps to favor Republicans and dismantle a congressional district that favored Black voters, attacking private businesses that disagree with his ideology and cracking down on Black Lives Matter protests.

“Our governor is truly America’s governor. He has defended our conservative values, challenged the individuals and institutions who pose threats to others, and posed innovative solutions to better our state,” Republican state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said Tuesday. “It is often said that states are laboratories for democracy. Under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, Florida is more than a laboratory. We are a model.”

DeSantis acknowledges that his decisions as governor are based on what he thinks is right and not necessarily what’s popular in the mainstream. He said that’s why he was able to turn a 32,000-vote, recount-confirmed victory in 2018 into a 1.5 million vote victory last year — the largest margin a Republican governor has ever won in the state.

“We beat the left day after day after day,” DeSantis said Sunday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. “Don’t worry about the polls, don’t worry about the daily news cycle, and for Pete’s sake don’t worry about the media, what they say. Do what is right and the voters will reward you.”

He’s also been an almost nightly subject of jokes on late night shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” but the more critics mock DeSantis, especially those he calls the “liberal elite,” the more he galvanizes support among his base.

While most candidates who jump into a presidential race two years out spend early campaigning days raising money, traveling the country building support and boosting their name recognition, DeSantis still has $70 million in a political committee just four months after his reelection.

And he’s already a star de jour at GOP events nationally.

“You don’t see the flag of Florida standing behind him anymore. They’re all American flags,” said Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo.

DeSantis’ State of the State is sure to include some of the same “anti-woke, pro-freedom” messages he’s taken around the country.

The book he released last week is titled, “The Courage to be Free,” and its subtitle foreshadows his 2024 plans: “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” Instead of the Trump slogan of “Make America Great Again,” DeSantis is building the case to make the nation look more like Florida and less like states such as California and New York.

“These liberal states have gotten it wrong,” DeSantis said. “It all goes back to ideology. I think it goes back to the woke mind virus that’s infected the left and all these other institutions.”

But Democrats see it as intolerance and misdirected priorities. They point to efforts to build off a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay” that limits discussion of gender and sexuality in schools. A new GOP proposal would limit how schools can use gender pronouns, while another would criminalize some drag shows.

“The number one cause of death amongst children in our country is gun violence, but again, they’re concerned about who goes to what kind of drag show,” said Democratic state Senate Leader Lauren Book. “You’ve got ‘Don’t Say Gay.’ Now 2.0, ‘Don’t Say They.’ Let’s make sure that people can pay for their light bill and can put food on their table and pay for prescriptions and put gas in the car.”

Home » Politics » DeSantis to argue US should be like Fla. ahead of 2024 bid

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Teresa Tapia's co-promoter accused of writing bad checks after ...
Boxing/MMA
Tapia told the Journal she's doing ... Tapia told the Journal she's doing "everything I can to make things right" after many of the pro boxers at the event were left ...
2
Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces ... The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces says he won $542,000 on a slot machine at San Felipe Pueblo's Black Mesa Casino on Feb. 25.
3
A family lost their home and pets to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Sanchez family has made an ... The Sanchez family has made an Albuquerque hotel their home after losing almost everything in last year's Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire. They are one ...
4
Editorial: Malpractice fix one of several must-dos before session ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Medical malpractice ... From the Editorial Board: Medical malpractice bill won't heal the state's health care woes, but it's an essential stopgap to keep doctors in New ...
5
Albuquerque City Council rejects ‘tenant protection’ regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required landlords to disclose upfront to potential applicants some of their screening ...
6
15-year-old female West Mesa student shot across the street ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS says a teenage girl was ... APS says a teenage girl was shot, a boy was injured while fleeing from gunfire
7
Albuquerque-based Aspen Avionics to go public on the Nasdaq
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge ... Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge with the publicly-listed Kernal Group.
8
Plan on watching state tournament basketball? Here's what you ...
Boys' Basketball
As we head into the quarterfinal ... As we head into the quarterfinal round of the state high school basketball championships, here's som ...
9
Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a ... Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a tax attorney with a history of tax evasion, drug use and soliciting prostitutes as part of a scheme ...
10
A tax package unveiled at Roundhouse includes $300 rebates, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A massive $959 million tax package ... A massive $959 million tax package unveiled Monday would provide $300 rebates for New Mexico taxpayers, further reduce the state's gross receipts tax rate, ...