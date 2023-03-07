New Mexico’s state high school basketball tournament is back — and so is the traffic

New Mexico’s state high school basketball tournament is back in full for the first time since the start of the pandemic — and the traffic is back with it.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for the New Mexico Activities Association High School Basketball Tournament, reminding residents to expect traffic delays through the end of the week, according to a news release.

The tournament is in its second week, and has games at the Pit in Albuquerque, the Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School.

“NMDOT would like to remind the public to please give yourself plenty of travel time and avoid any possible delays due to ongoing highway and interstate projects,” the release said.

The tournament will run through Saturday with 38 games scheduled over five days at the Pit; 24 games taking place at the Rio Rancho Events Center Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and eight games at Bernalillo High School on Wednesday.

Traffic updates can be found at www.nmroads.com or by dialing 511. The full tournament schedule can be found on the NMAA website.

