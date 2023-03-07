 Girls state basketball quarterfinals are underway - Hope tops Artesia in 4A - Albuquerque Journal

Girls state basketball quarterfinals are underway — Hope tops Artesia in 4A

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Tuesday’s all-girls basketball action at the Pit and the Rio Rancho Events Center is underway.
The Journal’s James Yodice will be covering each of the Class 5A quarterfinals. Follow his Twitter feed below. Meanwhile, look here for updated coverage and updated brackets as the day goes on.

CLASS 4A GIRLS
NO. 4 HOPE CHRISTIAN 62, NO. 5 ARTESIA 48: The Huskies closed the game on a 15-5 run to pull away from the Bulldogs in girls Clas 4A quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Pit.

Artesia (19-9) closed to within 47-43 on a deep 3 by Koda Beltran with 5:30 to play. However, Hope (22-7) held the Bulldogs to just one field goal the rest of the way while converting 11 of 14 foul shots down the stretch.

Kathleen Obisike just missed a triple-double for the Huskies with 17 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Beltran led Artesia with 16 points.

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class A

