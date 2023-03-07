In ‘bittersweet’ decision, Ex Novo to sell Oregon locations, focus on New Mexico

While Portland-founded Ex Novo Brewery Co. starts developing a new Downtown Albuquerque taproom, it’s simultaneously looking for buyers for its two Oregon locations.

The two properties, in Portland and Beaverton, were listed for sale on Thursday, March 2. Ex Novo founder Joel Gregory said ideally, the properties would be sold together. The listing includes both properties, priced jointly at $1.79 million.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Gregory said.

Ex Novo was founded in 2014 in North Portland. In 2019, the brewery grew, adding a second and third location in Beaverton, OR, and Corrales, NM – Gregory’s home town.

Gregory moved back to Corrales in 2018, which contributed to the decision to sell the Pacific Northwest locations. Living in New Mexico and managing two operations in Oregon became increasingly difficult, Gregory said.

Gregory said the Oregon locations have struggled to recover since the pandemic, citing rising labor costs and inflation.

“We just haven’t been able to get it where we need it to be for, like, long-term sustainability,” Gregory said. “… I’ve just been stretched a little thin, overseeing things in two states, in two markets, and living here in New Mexico.”

Earlier this year, Ex Novo announced it would be building a new taproom in Downtown Albuquerque in an 11,000-square-foot former Firestone Tire location on Seventh and Central. Gregory said he hopes construction will start this month.

However, honing in on New Mexico doesn’t mean additional locations in the Land of Enchantment are in the works. While Gregory said there’s still room for growth, that growth doesn’t include additional New Mexico locations – at least for now. Currently, the goal is to get the Downtown location up and running, update the Corrales location and launch a few new beer brands.

“We’re gonna be really focused on getting that (Downtown project) done and getting it done right,” Gregory said. “… We’re gonna continue to make some upgrades to the Corrales property and make it continue to be, kind of, the oasis that it is.”