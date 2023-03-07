Photos: Albuquerque firefighters honored during a promotion and recognition ceremony By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at 3:13PM Chief Emily Jaramillo, right, congratulates fellow firefighters with the Albuquerque Fire and Rescue during a promotion ceremony at the Sid Cutter Pavilion on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Jeremiah Lucero, who was promoted to an Albuquerque Fire Rescue driver, is joined by Isabella, left, wife Sarah Lucero, and daughter Emilia Lucero during an Albuquerque Fire Rescue ceremony Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Members of Albuquerque Fire and Rescue 100th cadet class stand at attention during a promotion and award ceremony for members of AFR at the Sid Cutter Pavilion on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Albuquerque Fire and Rescue’s Phuc Mai, left, receives his promotion as paramedic driver from his father, Ray Mai, during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Community members attend a promotion and recognition ceremony for members of the Albuquerque Fire and Rescue at the Sid Cutter Pavilion in Albuquerque on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Albuquerque Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo receives her fire chief badge from her children Isaiah and Avielle during her promotion to chief at the Sid Cutter Pavilion in Albuquerque on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Prev 1of6 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Albuquerque firefighters honored during a promotion and recognition ceremony Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Man charged in girlfriend’s death at South Valley home Deputies arrested a man who they say killed his girlfriend during a night of drinking… Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently… Man accused of shooting at Albuquerque police helicopter Police say a man flipped off their helicopter and fired a gun toward it as… More ABQnews Seeker