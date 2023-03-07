After fall in student test scores, New Mexico lawmakers push to boost instructional time in public schools

SANTA FE — Legislation requiring more instructional time for New Mexico students sailed through the state House without opposition Tuesday as lawmakers zero in on strategies intended to boost academic achievement.

The proposal would require 1,140 hours of instructional time a year — a 15% increase in the minimum now mandated for elementary schools.

It would be a 60-hour bump in the high school minimum, though the bill also allows for up to 60 hours of teacher training, collaboration or parent-teacher conferences to count toward the requirement.

State Rep. Joy Garratt, an Albuquerque Democrat and retired teacher who co-sponsored the legislation, said the measure was thoroughly vetted before the session and backed by groups representing superintendents, teachers and school boards.

“It’s received support from around the state,” she said.

The proposal, House Bill 130, won approval 62-0 and now heads to the Senate.

For some districts, the measure won’t necessarily mean a dramatic change. But 66 of the state’s 89 school districts will have to increase their base instructional hours for elementary or high schools, according to analysis by the Legislative Education Study Committee.

Albuquerque Public Schools now averages about 1,006 hours for elementary schools and 1,132 for high schools — a bit below the new requirements, though the potential impact isn’t clear given the bill’s flexibility for what counts as instructional hours.

The proposal also allows districts and charter schools to determine whether to add hours with extra school days or by restructuring existing school days.

“Districts really can customize this to fit the needs of their students,” said Rep. Tanya Mirabal Moya, a Los Lunas Republican and high school teacher.

Action on the bill comes as New Mexico lawmakers evaluate how to respond to a drop in math and reading scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state also faces litigation connected to a 2018 court decision that found New Mexico was violating the constitutional rights of at-risk students by failing to provide a sufficient education.

Math and reading scores in New Mexico fell significantly in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, and the state ranked last in the country.

Nonpartisan analysts working the Legislature say increased instructional time can make a difference.

Analysis of 2022 test results by the Legislative Education Study Committee, for example, suggested increased hours had a modest but significant impact on student achievement, even when controlling for students’ economic disadvantages.

A 2016 report by analysts for the Legislative Finance Committee found that the number of hours matters but that the quality of those hours “tends to matter more.”

Rep. Brian Baca, a Los Lunas Republican and deputy superintendent, said the legislation adopted Tuesday acknowledges the importance of teacher collaboration by allowing 60 hours to count toward the instructional time requirement.

A broad group of stakeholders, he said, shaped the bill.

“I think it really provides us a good framework,” Baca said.

A budget proposal under consideration in the Senate includes about $370 million to carry out the instructional-hour legislation. The cost, however, will depend on how schools add the extra time.