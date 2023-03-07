 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA - Albuquerque Journal

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ben Savage, who starred as a child in the ABC teen sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is running for a U.S. House seat in California, marking his latest attempt to make the jump from Hollywood to politics.

Savage, a Democrat, said in an Instagram post Monday that “it’s time to restore faith in government” and that voters want leaders “unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” he wrote.

Savage joins a crowded field for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate. Other candidates include former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Democratic state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman.

The heavily Democratic 30th District includes a swath of Los Angeles, including Hollywood and the trendy neighborhoods of Silver Lake and Echo Park, and also cuts through neighboring cities including Pasadena, Glendale and West Hollywood.

Savage starred in “Boy Meets World” for seven seasons in the ’90s, in which viewers saw his character Cory Matthews go from awkward sixth grader to a college student married to his high-school sweetheart.

He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year but only garnered about 6% of the vote.

He said on his website that his priorities include working for safer streets, and addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

“I support a robust public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant,” Savage wrote. “We need to support our law enforcement officers and provide them with the resources they need to keep businesses, residents and visitors safe.”

He added that he supports “checks and balances to root out corruption” in law enforcement, and working to improve relations between police and underserved communities.

Home » Politics » ‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
After fall in student test scores, New Mexico lawmakers ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would boost the minimum ... New Mexico would boost the minimum number of required instructional hours for students under legislation approved by the House. But districts would have flexibility ...
2
Photos: Albuquerque firefighters honored during a promotion and recognition ...
ABQnews Seeker
3
In ‘bittersweet’ decision, Ex Novo to sell Oregon locations, ...
Breweries
The two Oregon locations of Ex ... The two Oregon locations of Ex Novo are selling for $1.79 million as the brewery company starts work on a Downtown Albuquerque taproom.
4
Albuquerque City Council rejects ‘tenant protection’ regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required landlords to disclose upfront to potential applicants some of their screening ...
5
SF native Bobby Beals opens gallery in Bishop's Lodge
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe native Bobby Beals has ... Santa Fe native Bobby Beals has been in the art consultation business for 20 years.
6
Whether it came from king or kin, Clovis loans ...
ABQnews Seeker
Modern-day Clovis is a mostly agricultural ... Modern-day Clovis is a mostly agricultural community in the eastern part of the state whose genesis, like many rural communities, was the railroad, and ...
7
Teresa Tapia's co-promoter accused of writing bad checks after ...
Boxing/MMA
Tapia told the Journal she's doing ... Tapia told the Journal she's doing "everything I can to make things right" after many of the pro boxers at the event were left ...
8
New Mexico’s state high school basketball tournament is back ...
ABQnews Seeker
Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro ... Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro area traffic through Saturday
9
Trial underway for Abruzzo trust beneficiary
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a ... Prosecutors say Victor Kearney hired a tax attorney with a history of tax evasion, drug use and soliciting prostitutes as part of a scheme ...
10
Man claims casino refused massive payout on slot machine ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces ... The 74-year-old man from Las Cruces says he won $542,000 on a slot machine at San Felipe Pueblo's Black Mesa Casino on Feb. 25.