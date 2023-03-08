 Man accused of shooting at Albuquerque police helicopter - Albuquerque Journal

Man accused of shooting at Albuquerque police helicopter

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Ryan Kolpin (MDC)

Police say a man flipped off their helicopter and fired a gun toward it as the aircraft hovered above him Tuesday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Ryan Kolpin, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and negligent use of a deadly weapon. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the helicopter was apparently not struck by gunfire.

It was not the first time bullets have been fired at airborne authorities.

In 2005, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was hit by gunfire, injuring the pilot and causing the helicopter to crash on the Paradise Hills golf course. A suspect spent months in jail but the charges were dropped in 2006 when bullet casings from the crash site didn’t “conclusively” match the man’s rifle.

Tuesday’s incident started around 8:45 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Espanola SE and the police helicopter was called to assist, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The helicopter was flying directly over a man on his balcony — later identified as Kolpin — when he flipped off the aircraft.

Police said Kolpin then raised his arms and two officers onboard saw a “muzzle flash” and believed he fired a gun at them four times. One of the officers told police the pilot changed flight pattern and turned off navigation lights to avoid being shot.

Police were able to identify Kolpin as the suspect using a drone that captured video of his face and saw a gun in his waistband, according to the complaint. The helicopter also reportedly had video of Kolpin shooting at them.

