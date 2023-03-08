Talk of the Town: Medical malpractice law, firearms, Holtec and land conservation

Fix malpractice law for NM clinics to survive

I AM a physician who takes care of hospitalized patients in Albuquerque. I see daily the overcrowding of our hospitals caused by lack of access to outpatient medical care. The (medical) malpractice act is going to exacerbate this situation by categorizing independent outpatient facilities, such as outpatient endoscopy and radiology suites, with hospitals, raising their malpractice caps to uninsurable levels. This will result in more physicians leaving the state, leaving New Mexicans with even worse access to care.

We have advocated for Senate Bill 296 to be passed this year — this bill would fix the definition of independent outpatient facilities, allowing them to stay open by making malpractice insurance attainable. SB 296 has been tabled in committee, but the people of New Mexico desperately need it to be brought through the legislative process to ensure ongoing access to medical care.

Eva Angeli, Albuquerque

Firearms are inanimate, just like golf clubs

I WAS recently dismayed to hear of the murder of a woman by a man using a golf club. … It seems every time there is another shooting, there is more demand for more gun laws to prevent this sort of thing from happening. Yet so far I haven’t seen any demands for golf-club laws. …

It seems to me, given the current legislation introduced by our state government in Santa Fe, that there would be a flurry of bills calling for background checks and 10-day waiting periods for anyone wishing to buy golf clubs (and) for the elimination of “assault golf clubs.”

It’s obvious some bills should be introduced holding parents liable for any murders caused by their kids using golf clubs that weren’t secured in a “golf club safe.” … As a non-golfer, I can’t see that there is any legal, ethical, humane activity that could possibly be associated with golf clubs. They should all be banned immediately, and melted down. …

It sounds ridiculous to say all these things about golf clubs. So why do otherwise intelligent, sane people say the same things about firearms? Both are inanimate objects. Yet both are lethal in the wrong hands. And (will) passing laws against golf clubs — or knives, baseball bats, rocks or even guns — prevent them being used in crimes? People, often children, are beaten to death with hands and fists. Is “hand registration” next up on the agenda?

David McCulloch, Albuquerque

Few hundred jobs not worth the nuclear risk

REGARDING MARCH 4’s guest column “Holtec plans 4 projects with hundreds of $75K-plus jobs”: The people seeking to park 100,000 metric tons of high-level nuclear waste between Carlsbad and Hobbs are asking New Mexicans to trade short-term economic gains for long-term danger. They offer a few high-paying jobs to the current generation … for an immense disaster-in-the-making for future generations. They urge us to focus on 30-year careers and 40-year licenses, not on 24,000-year radioactive half-lives. They want to establish a 1,040-acre sacrifice zone where none currently exists, leaving future generations to clean up the mess.

Nuclear waste disposal requires farsighted thinking and long-range planning. We should not saddle our grandchildren with a catastrophe just to gain a few extra jobs today.

Timothy Peterson, Albuquerque

Enchantment Fund key to NM conservation

LAND, WATER, wildlife and conservation issues are finally getting the attention they deserve this session thanks to our legislators. … While crime and education rightly receive high priority, conservation is also key to our economy and quality of life.

That’s why passing Senate Bill 9, the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, is so important; it would create the state’s first dedicated source of funding for conservation.

For our area, that means more dollars for land and watershed health. Seventy percent of Albuquerque’s municipal drinking water originates in the forests of the San Juan-Chama watershed, at high risk of severe wildfire. We’re also heavily dependent on a healthy Rio Grande, making projects like the Rio Grande Watershed restoration on Santa Clara Pueblo, funded through an SB9 program to enhance water qualities for nearby and downstream communities, critical.

There are also opportunities to expand outdoor recreation. New Mexico has long benefited from federal-state programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which helped create premier sites like the Petroglyphs National Monument, Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and Rio Grande Nature Center State Park. Other spaces, from Tom Tenorio Park and Jerry Cline Park to our beloved Bosque Trail and Sandia foothills have also benefited and will need infrastructure upgrades. That’s where initiatives like the Outdoor Recreation Division’s Trails+Grants program, part of SB9, are key….

SB9 is an investment in Albuquerque’s future. I hope you’ll join us in supporting it at enchantmentfund.org.

Judy Calman, N.M. Director of Policy, Audubon Southwest