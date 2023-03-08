Craig Smith sentenced in killing of 86-year-old aunt

A man who was convicted of killing his 86-year-old aunt — binding her hands behind her back with zip ties and suffocating her with plastic bags so he could steal nearly $100,000 in cash from her home — was sentenced Tuesday to life plus 45 years in prison.

Craig Smith, 60, was also sentenced to the maximum 15 years in another gruesome killing — that of a man whose body was found smoldering in the woods near Cedro Peak in the East Mountains in 2017. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in that case in August 2021.

The two sentences will be served consecutively, according to the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Following a five-day trial before Judge Brett Loveless and about five hours of deliberation in October and November, a jury found Smith guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the May 2017 killing of Josephina Ortega in her Northeast Heights home.

Prosecutors say Smith owed $50,000 to a drug dealer who had fronted him a large amount of cocaine so he killed Ortega while his then-girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo stood outside and later helped him count the money.

Jaramillo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy in 2020 and testified against Smith at trial. She faces between 25 and 35 years in prison but has not yet been sentenced.

Smith had already been arrested in the killing of 56-year-old Terry Williams and was awaiting trial in that case when he was indicted for killing his aunt.

Police have said that Smith and others lured Williams to a trailer park near the Big I and robbed him because they knew he sold “large amounts of cocaine.” His body was found a little ways off the road in the East Mountains two days after he was reported missing.