Study of expanding Medicaid eligibility in New Mexico wins broad support in House

SANTA FE — New Mexico would study the feasibility of using Medicaid to expand health care coverage for people who don’t already qualify for the program, under legislation that won House approval 58-10 late Tuesday.

The proposal, House Bill 400, now heads to the Senate with 11 days left in the session.

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, a Santa Fe Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said the goal would be to study the impacts on private insurance, medical providers and others if the state launched a “Medicaid Forward” program.

A state-administered health plan, she said, could offer a sliding scale of premiums and fill in gaps in the health care network — addressing the “cliff effect,” or when people lose Medicaid eligibility because they receive a pay raise.

Szczepanski accepted a Republican-sponsored amendment making clear the bill calls only for a study. Legislators, she said, will decide later whether to launch a new health plan.

“This is going to be a multiyear project,” she said. “This is a big undertaking.”

The new health care plan would be designed to draw federal matching funds, Szczepanski said, and allow individuals who don’t qualify for Medicaid to obtain similar coverage. It isn’t intended to be a universal health plan or replace insurance plans offered by employers, she said.

The study itself is expected to cost the state about $500,000, with a report due in October 2024.

Some Republican lawmakers cast doubt on the wisdom of launching expanded coverage but said they would support a study and keep an open mind.

“If we’re going to do something,” Republican Rep. Jack Chatfield of Mosquero said, “we need to understand it.”

The House passed the bill after about an hour of debate. Ten Republicans voted against the measure.