 Study of expanding Medicaid eligibility in New Mexico wins broad support in House - Albuquerque Journal

Study of expanding Medicaid eligibility in New Mexico wins broad support in House

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Reena Szczepanski

SANTA FE — New Mexico would study the feasibility of using Medicaid to expand health care coverage for people who don’t already qualify for the program, under legislation that won House approval 58-10 late Tuesday.

The proposal, House Bill 400, now heads to the Senate with 11 days left in the session.

House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, a Santa Fe Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said the goal would be to study the impacts on private insurance, medical providers and others if the state launched a “Medicaid Forward” program.

A state-administered health plan, she said, could offer a sliding scale of premiums and fill in gaps in the health care network — addressing the “cliff effect,” or when people lose Medicaid eligibility because they receive a pay raise.

Szczepanski accepted a Republican-sponsored amendment making clear the bill calls only for a study. Legislators, she said, will decide later whether to launch a new health plan.

“This is going to be a multiyear project,” she said. “This is a big undertaking.”

The new health care plan would be designed to draw federal matching funds, Szczepanski said, and allow individuals who don’t qualify for Medicaid to obtain similar coverage. It isn’t intended to be a universal health plan or replace insurance plans offered by employers, she said.

The study itself is expected to cost the state about $500,000, with a report due in October 2024.

Some Republican lawmakers cast doubt on the wisdom of launching expanded coverage but said they would support a study and keep an open mind.

“If we’re going to do something,” Republican Rep. Jack Chatfield of Mosquero said, “we need to understand it.”

The House passed the bill after about an hour of debate. Ten Republicans voted against the measure.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Study of expanding Medicaid eligibility in New Mexico wins broad support in House

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Project that would bring 207 apartments to Downtown Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday approved an agreement that includes a timeline and performance benchmarks for the Downtowner, a mixed-use project at First ...
2
Study of expanding Medicaid eligibility in New Mexico wins ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers vote 58-10 in favor of ... Lawmakers vote 58-10 in favor of bill to study options for expanding health care coverage in New Mexico
3
Craig Smith sentenced in killing of 86-year-old aunt
ABQnews Seeker
The 60-year-old was convicted of killing ... The 60-year-old was convicted of killing his aunt — binding her hands behind her back with zip ties and suffocating her with plastic bags ...
4
DA stands by prosecutor in Alec Baldwin set-shooting case
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- A district attorney in Santa Fe fought back Monday against efforts to disqualify the special prosecutor pursuing manslaughter charges ...
5
Senate approves bill blocking local anti-abortion ordinances after emotional ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill that would ban New ... A bill that would ban New Mexico counties, cities and other local bodies from denying or restricting access to abortion, other reproductive services and ...
6
Man charged in girlfriend’s death at South Valley home
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies arrested a man who they ... Deputies arrested a man who they say killed his girlfriend during a night of drinking at his South Valley home on Saturday.
7
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- A ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a ...
8
Man accused of shooting at Albuquerque police helicopter
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a man flipped off ... Police say a man flipped off their helicopter and fired a gun toward it as the aircraft hovered above him Monday night in Southeast ...
9
After fall in student test scores, New Mexico lawmakers ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would boost the minimum ... New Mexico would boost the minimum number of required instructional hours for students under legislation approved by the House. But districts would have flexibility ...