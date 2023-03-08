 Sports Speak Up! Another early exit by Lobo women at Mountai West tourney has fans critical of coach - Albuquerque Journal

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE UNM WOMEN’S basketball team lost the game to San Diego State in the first half as they began 0-for-9 from 3 point range. But that’s the Bradbury way. No NCAA bids during his 7 year tenure. Apparently it’s good enough for Eddie Nuñez. The team is back in Albuquerque and here we are in Las Vegas with another New Mexico 1 point loss, awaiting the men’s game vs. Wyoming — down at the end of Lonely Street at Heartbreak Hotel.

— Knocked Out Again in LV

SEVEN YEARS under Bradbury and the Lady Lobos are an abysmal 3-7 in conference tournament games, with ZERO championship game appearances. His record is just 2-3 as a Number 1 or 2 seed. It’s time for the faithful Lady Lobo fans to stand up to Nuñez and demand a change.

— Dave

HERE AT THE MWC tournament and watched the women lose again. Coach Bradbury got to go. No improvement in this tournament. He coached a bad final 2 minutes. He’s had his chance, time to move on. UNM once was the flagship women’s program in the conference. Not anymore, we’ve been surpassed by other programs.

— Simon, Rio Rancho

AFTER A TWO YEAR absence from The Pit, I attended the last Women’s basketball game a few weeks ago. Everything pretty much looked and felt the same: The Band, Spirit Squad, yelling fans, lots of noise and energy, good game too. Still a great place, but, the sound system still sucks.

— PKC

