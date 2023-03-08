Sports Speak Up! Another early exit by Lobo women at Mountai West tourney has fans critical of coach

THE UNM WOMEN’S basketball team lost the game to San Diego State in the first half as they began 0-for-9 from 3 point range. But that’s the Bradbury way. No NCAA bids during his 7 year tenure. Apparently it’s good enough for Eddie Nuñez. The team is back in Albuquerque and here we are in Las Vegas with another New Mexico 1 point loss, awaiting the men’s game vs. Wyoming — down at the end of Lonely Street at Heartbreak Hotel.

— Knocked Out Again in LV

SEVEN YEARS under Bradbury and the Lady Lobos are an abysmal 3-7 in conference tournament games, with ZERO championship game appearances. His record is just 2-3 as a Number 1 or 2 seed. It’s time for the faithful Lady Lobo fans to stand up to Nuñez and demand a change.

— Dave

HERE AT THE MWC tournament and watched the women lose again. Coach Bradbury got to go. No improvement in this tournament. He coached a bad final 2 minutes. He’s had his chance, time to move on. UNM once was the flagship women’s program in the conference. Not anymore, we’ve been surpassed by other programs.

— Simon, Rio Rancho

AFTER A TWO YEAR absence from The Pit, I attended the last Women’s basketball game a few weeks ago. Everything pretty much looked and felt the same: The Band, Spirit Squad, yelling fans, lots of noise and energy, good game too. Still a great place, but, the sound system still sucks.

— PKC