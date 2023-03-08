For scuffling Lobos, one open path to NCAAs remains

Morris Udeze knows the answer is rather obvious.

What’s the biggest difference from that New Mexico Lobos team that started the season 14-0 – the last Division I program standing without a loss – and the one that now limps into the Mountain West tournament on Wednesday as a No. 6 seed, losers of eight of their last 11 games?

“Obviously I’ll say defense, but everybody knows it’s defense,” Udeze said Monday. The question was directed a little more specific to the recent loss at Colorado State, but the sentiment holds true for the past six weeks of play, too.

As the Lobos (21-10) prepare to take on No. 11 Wyoming (9-21) to tip off conference tournament they must win in order to get to the NCAA Tournament, Udeze knows the fix on that side of the ball starts with every player looking in the mirror.

“It’s obviously a team sport, but it all consisted of everybody guarding their own yard,” Udeze said, on how to play better defense than in Friday’s 92-84 loss at Colorado State or even in the 70-56 home loss they suffered on Feb. 14 to the same Cowboys they face on Wednesday – a game in which UNM was out-rebounded and outscored 33-15 at the 3-point line.

“When everybody guards their own yard, everything is going to be easier. But we got to have better help side defense … aand all of us taking more charges like we did in the beginning of the season. So, kind of a collective team effort in terms of us just being well connected on the (defensive) end.”

Udeze said the team is confident, and taking this week as a one-game-at-a-time process, even if the team itself made no bones from the summer and throughout the season about its belief it should play in the NCAA Tournament this season.

UNM coach Richard Pitino admits the team raised expectations quickly this season, but doesn’t want the idea of this season’s success riding on what happens this week.

“My goal was never set on NCAA Tournament or bust in Year 2 of one of the biggest rebuilds in all of college basketball,” Pitino said. “Now, the goalpost kind of moved a little bit to our guys’ credit for winning at Saint Mary’s and winning at San Diego State, and being undefeated in nonconference and starting 5-2 in conference. Our guys did that. …

“(I want them to) be proud of that, but now be excited about the new season and beyond. … We’re going to Vegas with great enthusiasm, but also a great level of respect for everybody that we play.”

ON WYOMING: Pitino and Udeze both made clear, there is no overlooking Wednesday’s opponent just because it is the lowest seed in the tournament.

“Last time we played them, they beat us. So if we don’t respect them, there’s something wrong with our guys, (but) I think they do respect them,” Pitino said. “They have six players back from a team that played in the NCAA tournament last year – six guys who all played. They have Hunter Maldonado, who is … one of the best players in the country. So, they can beat anybody.

“That’s the beauty of our league. I mean 1 through 11, it’s just remarkable how much just stability, top to bottom there is. So, it should be a fun tournament.”

FREE THROW LINE: Wyoming outscored the Lobos 13-9 at the free throw line in the Pit. UNM went 1-6 this season when being outscored at the free throw line and 20-4 when it outscores its opponent at the stripe.

FAMILIAR PATH: If the way the bracket lays out for the Lobos looks familiar to you, there’s a reason.

In 2019, the No. 7 seed Lobos beat No. 10 Wyoming in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament then faced No. 2 Utah State in the quarterfinal round, losing 91-83.

In 2018, the No. 3 seed Lobos beat No. 6 Wyoming in their first game of the tournament (the quarterfinals), then faced No. 7 Utah State in the second game, beating the Aggies 83-68 to advance to the MW title game, where they lost to No. 4 seed San Diego State.

If the Lobos win Wednesday, this will mark the third time in six seasons their first two tournament games are against, in order, Wyoming and Utah State.

WEDNESDAY: Wyoming vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m., themw.com (streaming), 770 AM/96.3 FM. Mountain West Conference tournament information here.