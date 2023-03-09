Journal seeks new editor after Karen Moses announces retirement plans

Albuquerque Journal Editor and Senior Vice President Karen Moses will retire this year after 42 years at the newspaper, including six years in the top editor position.

Albuquerque Publishing Co., the Journal’s parent company, is conducting a nationwide search for her replacement.

“It’s been an honor to work with so many talented individuals through the years, and be a part of an organization committed to making a difference in New Mexico,” Moses said.

Moses, a University of New Mexico graduate, joined the Journal’s staff as a copy editor in 1981 after one year working at a weekly publication on Chicago’s North Shore and three years at the Gallup Independent. She was promoted to city editor in 1989, then assistant managing editor in 1994, before moving up to managing editor — the second-most senior position in the newsroom. She held the managing editor role for 22 years before being named editor in 2017, succeeding Kent Walz, who moved into a senior editor role before retiring at the end of 2021.

Moses is president of New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, past president of the New Mexico Press Association, a graduate of Leadership New Mexico, a board member of the United Way of Central New Mexico and a member of the International Women’s Forum-New Mexico.

She has been married to her husband, Doug Oltmans, for nearly 43 years. They have three adult daughters and one grandson.

Moses will retire June 1.