 Newly appointed New Mexico regulators support review of PNM-Avangrid merger - Albuquerque Journal
Newly appointed New Mexico regulators support review of PNM-Avangrid merger

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

The Public Regulation Commission plans to join Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid Inc. in a unified request for the state Supreme Court to send the PNM-Avangrid merger case back to the PRC for review.

That’s according to a “joint motion” that all three parties expect to file with the court this afternoon. The Journal obtained a copy of the motion Wednesday morning.

The previous five-member elected commission rejected the merger in December 2021 in a controversial decision that cited concern about potential deterioration in utility service if Avangrid is allowed to acquire PNM in a $4.3 billion all-cash transaction that PNM and Avangrid proposed in fall 2020.

That prompted a Supreme Court appeal in January 2022 by the merger partners.

And now, a newly created three-member commission appointed by the governor, which took office in January, is uniting with the two utilities in a joint appellant-appellee request for the court to dismiss the case and send it back to the PRC.

“It serves the public interest and conserves the resources of the court if this appeal is dismissed and the matter is remanded to the commission to allow the commission to promptly rehear and reconsider the (previous) commission order” rejecting the merger, the joint motion states.

The motion says the commission “has not agreed to, nor made any determinations” about whether it will reach a different decision on the proposed merger than the one reached by the prior commission.

It also says PNM and Avangrid have asked the commission to issue a final order by April 12, which likely reflects the April 20 expiration date on the companies’ agreement to merge, approved by their respective boards.

But the commission did not commit to any specific date. Rather, it promised to “endeavor to reach a decision and issue its final order on rehearing and reconsideration in a timely manner,” according to the motion.

In that regard, the joint motion asks the court to expedite its review of, and decision on, the request to remand the case back to the PRC by reducing the normal 30-day maximum to just 10 days for the review process.

The original merger proposal was either directly supported or unopposed by nearly two dozen parties in the case, with only one opponent — New Energy Economy.

 

