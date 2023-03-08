Albuquerque Downs Racetrack & Casino owner on fast-track to UNM regents board seat

A big-time donor who owns a racetrack and other businesses is on the fast track to sit on the University of New Mexico Board of Regents after getting a recommendation from the Senate Rules Committee Wednesday morning.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced more than a dozen appointments to boards of regents at the state’s public universities. The Senate Rules Committee is considering some of those appointments Wednesday morning, after which the entire Senate will consider them for the seats.

Paul Blanchard, an owner of the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack & Casino who served on the State Board of Finance under former Gov. Bill Richardson, was nominated to UNM’s governing board. He was recommended by the rules committee and no one spoke in opposition to the appointment.

Blanchard said he arrived in New Mexico in 1969 with $40 in his pocket to attend UNM on a football scholarship. He’s stayed in the state and launched a successful business career, becoming a major donor to various causes.

He said during his hearing on Wednesday that he’s given $100,000 per year to UNM for the last 15 years.

“I care deeply for this institution,” Blanchard said.

Federal Election Commission reports show that Blanchard, his family and company have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local and national politicians for years. Those donations include more than $200,000 to Richardson’s campaigns and donations to the governor, according to followthemoney.org.

Blanchard also has experience in commercial construction and commercial and residential development, according to the Governor’s Office.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman spoke in support of Blanchard’s appointment on Wednesday. Bregman said in addition to being a successful businessman, Blanchard is a consensus building, problem solver and has “unquestionable integrity.”

Paula Tackett

The governor also nominated Paula Tackett to serve on UNM’s governing board. Tackett is a former director of the Legislative Council Service and has bachelor’s and law degrees from UNM.

Tackett is a member of the International Women’s Forum – New Mexico, the Uniform Law Commission and is the current secretary of the Governing Council of the New Mexico School for the Arts, according to the Governor’s Office.

She is scheduled to be considered by lawmakers on Sunday.

“These individuals play a critical role in guiding the future of education, research, workforce, and economic development in New Mexico, and our colleges, universities, and ultimately, our higher education students, will benefit from the experience, knowledge, and insights each of these individuals will provide,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

If confirmed, Blanchard and Tackett will replace UNM Regents Doug Brown and Sandra Begay, whose terms ended last year. Brown and Begay will remain in their seats until Blanchard and Tackett are confirmed.

Regents serve six-year, voluntary terms and establish of goals and policies and advise on overall operations and management. They are not compensated.

Regents also approve degrees and select the president or chancellor of an institution. Student regents serve two-year terms.

Lujan Grisham also appointed the other regents to other boards in the state:

• Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, the chief product officer for Ivanti, a Utah-based IT company that recently acquired Albuquerque startup RiskSense, was appointed to New Mexico Tech for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028.

• Dr. Ammu Devasthali was reappointed to New Mexico State University for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. Devasthali is the current chair of the board and she has lived in Las Cruces for more than 30 years.

• Michael A. Martin was reappointed to Northern New Mexico College for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. He was raised on the family ranch in El Rito and is a graduate of Mesa Vista High School and New Mexico State University.

• Robert Lucero was appointed to New Mexico Highlands University for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. He is the director of the University of New Mexico’s Mariachi Ensemble and an attorney.

• Rebecca Anderson was appointed to the New Mexico School for the Deaf for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. Anderson has run a veterinary practice for nearly 35 years and has been an advocate for the deaf community since the 1980s when she learned her son was deaf.

• Dalva Lon Moellenberg was appointed to Western New Mexico University for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. Moellenberg has practiced law for nearly 40 years and manages the Santa Fe office of the Gallagher and Kennedy Law firm.

• Casandra Batista-Dauz, student regent, to Northern New Mexico College for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

• Logan O’Brien, student regent, to Eastern New Mexico University for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

• Cody Rivera, student regent, to New Mexico Highlands University for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

• Adrian Salastri, student regent, to New Mexico Tech for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

• Garrett Moseley, student regent, to New Mexico State University for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

• Ray Birmingham was appointed to Eastern New Mexico University for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. Birmingham coached UNM baseball from 2007 to 2021.

• Phelps Anderson was appointed to the New Mexico Military Institute for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. Anderson is a former state representative for Chaves, Lea and Roosevelt counties.

• Deborah K. Romero was appointed to New Mexico State University for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028. She retired in 2022 as cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

The committee on Wednesday morning also recommended Devasthali, Romero and Mosley for the posts.