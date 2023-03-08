Albuquerque Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing 99-year-old

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating George Sloan, a 99-year-old man who was last seen walking away from his home around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque, an assisted living facility at 6100 Wilshire NE, according to an APD news release.

Sloan is described as 6 foot tall, 235 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

“George is easily confused,” the release said. “And recently moved to Albuquerque in February and is not familiar with his surroundings.”

The public is asked to contact the APD missing person’s unit at 505-242-2677 if they have had contact with Sloan, or know where he is.