 Albuquerque Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing 99-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing 99-year-old

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

George Sloan (Courtesy of APD)

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating George Sloan, a 99-year-old man who was last seen walking away from his home around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque, an assisted living facility at 6100 Wilshire NE, according to an APD news release.

Sloan is described as 6 foot tall, 235 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

“George is easily confused,” the release said. “And recently moved to Albuquerque in February and is not familiar with his surroundings.”

The public is asked to contact the APD missing person’s unit at 505-242-2677 if they have had contact with Sloan, or know where he is.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing 99-year-old

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Ex-Navajo President Zah guided by love for people, family
ABQnews Seeker
Peterson Zah, a monumental Navajo Nation ... Peterson Zah, a monumental Navajo Nation leader who guided the tribe through a politically tumultuous era and worked tirelessly to correct wrongdoings against Native ...
2
Newly appointed New Mexico regulators support review of PNM-Avangrid ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Public Regulation Commission plans to ... The Public Regulation Commission plans to join Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid Inc. in a unified request for ...
3
Albuquerque Downs Racetrack & Casino owner on fast-track to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate Rule Committee is recommending ... The Senate Rule Committee is recommending four people for regents positions at various New Mew public universities.
4
Project that would bring 207 apartments to Downtown Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday approved an agreement that includes a timeline and performance benchmarks for the Downtowner, a mixed-use project at First ...
5
Study of expanding Medicaid eligibility in New Mexico wins ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers vote 58-10 in favor of ... Lawmakers vote 58-10 in favor of bill to study options for expanding health care coverage in New Mexico
6
Police ID suspect in double murder-suicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have released the name of ... Detectives have released the name of a man who fatally stabbed the mother of his children and her new boyfriend before shooting himself last ...
7
Maxwell Museum exhibit focuses on Native American basketry from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Currently, the Maxwell Museum is displaying ... Currently, the Maxwell Museum is displaying 'Conversing with the Land: Native North American Baskets of the Maxwell Museum Collections,' through Jan. 10, 2024.
8
Editorial: Tax, leave bills will cripple NM businesses
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: The omnibus ... From the Editorial Board: The omnibus tax package that emerged Monday will only make it harder for businesses to stay open in New Mexico.
9
After fall in student test scores, New Mexico lawmakers ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would boost the minimum ... New Mexico would boost the minimum number of required instructional hours for students under legislation approved by the House. But districts would have flexibility ...
10
Craig Smith sentenced in killing of 86-year-old aunt
ABQnews Seeker
The 60-year-old was convicted of killing ... The 60-year-old was convicted of killing his aunt — binding her hands behind her back with zip ties and suffocating her with plastic bags ...