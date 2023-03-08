Police seek suspects in shooting at Dennis Chavez Park last year

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting a man in Dennis Chavez Park in the 700 block of Kathryn SE in September, and a woman who was with him at the time, according to a news release.

The victim said he heard gunshots in the park on Sept. 19. He approached a man and woman to ask if they were shooting in the park.

The man then pulled out a firearm and shot the victim several times, the release said.

The woman was not described in the release. The man was described by the victim as being between the ages of 19 and 23, 5 foot 7 inches with a round face and curly hair.

After the shooting, the man and woman got into a Nissan Maxima with damage on the front right side, a sports tail, tint on the windows and it appeared the car was low to the ground, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 505-924-6000 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 505-843-7867 or online.