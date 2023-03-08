 Country singer Jon Wolfe brings songs from ‘Dos Corazones’ to Lobo Theater - Albuquerque Journal

Country singer Jon Wolfe brings songs from 'Dos Corazones' to Lobo Theater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Texas-based country singer Jon Wolfe is slated to perform a show at the Historic Lobo Theater on Friday, March 10.

Jon Wolfe is accustomed to hard work.

It’s a part of his genetic make up.

Yet the Texas-based country musician knows how to let loose and have fun.

This is exactly what he did when recording his most recent album, “Dos Corazones,” in Terlingua, Texas. It is his seventh studio album and was released on Sept. 1, 2021.

“That’s where we birthed the whole entire project,” Wolfe says. “The fact that we were allowed to write and take time over the course of 11 days, it helped. I was surrounded by mountains and it inspired me to write. It’s a pretty place that me and my wife are going back there on vacation soon.”

“Dos Corazones” by Jon Wolfe

Wolfe’s latest tour will have him stop at the Historic Lobo Theater on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.

Though the album has been out more than a year, Wolfe says it’s slated to get released on vinyl some time this year.

“The supply chain for vinyl got really backed up,” Wolfe says. “Our goal is to get it out on vinyl and give the fans something different.”

Wolfe spent the majority of 2022 traveling on tour and his current goals are still business oriented, though there is a lean toward his family life.

“This year, we’re a little bit more selective in the shows we perform,” Wolfe says. “My wife and I just bought a new home and we are family planning. My focus is to play quality shows and finding the right venues where my music will be showcased the best.”

With his tour schedule slowing down, Wolfe says the music will continue to be released.

Because the music industry leans towards more singles being released, Wolfe says he will follow suit with releasing new music in the next 12 to 18 months.

He’s also an entrepreneur as he launched his tequila brand, Juan Lobo, in July 2019.

“Life is better with tequila,” he says with a laugh. “We’re still working hard with the tequila company and good things keep coming.”

Wolfe is at a place in his career where he has a lot of flexibility, as far as musics goes.

He’s released a lot of music over the course of a decade, which has beefed up his catalog.

“The cool thing about my fan base is that they love to dig into the album cuts,” he says. “The shows are a little longer than they used to be. I’m doing about two hours per show and throwing in a lot of music within that time. It’s really important for us to try and cover all the bases when it comes to putting together a set list. All I hope for is that I’m on point and the audience is on the journey with me.”

Wolfe is also looking forward to returning to Albuquerque because he’s enjoyed his previous shows.

“I’ll be at the Lobo,” he says. “It’s my last name in Spanish. Jon Wolfe at the Lobo. It can’t get better than that.”

Jon Wolfe
With Will Bannister
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10
WHERE: Historic Lobo Theater, 3013 Central Ave. NE
HOW MUCH: $20 general admission, $25 pit ticket, plus fees at holdmyticket.com

