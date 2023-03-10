 NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, Farmington - Albuquerque Journal

NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, Farmington

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Justin Hunt outside the office of his company, White Whale Pictures, Inc., located in the Aperture Building near Netflix Studios in Albuquerque. (Courtesy of Brandy Sanderson)

Justin Hunt always remembers his New Mexico roots.

The New Mexico-based filmmaker, who also owns White Whale Pictures, recently began production on the feature film, “The Post.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will film through March in Albuquerque and Farmington.

“The Post” is a thriller about a loving father in a football-crazed Texas town.

He is left devastated and seeking revenge after a video is posted on social media of his murdered teenage son being beaten by unidentified classmates. As he investigates, the classmates involved end up dead one by one.

“We are so excited to be working in New Mexico with the very experienced local crew and talented local cast,” Hunt said. “The most amazing thing about New Mexico is the people have been so helpful. Some of the locations we have secured are only because the people are so excited about this script, so that’s very encouraging.”

Hunt wrote and is directing the film.

Angus Benfield is producing, as well as starring in the film. Benfield is joined in the cast by Kimberly Bigsby, J. Elliot, Sarah Minnich and William Sterchi.

According to the film office, the production will employ approximately 20 New Mexico crew members, 6 background talent, and 27 New Mexico principal actors.

 

